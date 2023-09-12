monsitj

Investment Thesis

Gibraltar Industries' (NASDAQ:ROCK) stock price has risen over 50% since my previous bullish article in March, significantly outperforming S&P 500's (SPY) ~14% gains. The company's growth outlook is positive given the strong end-market demand across all of its segments supported by improvements in housing starts, lean channel inventory, easing solar module supply constraints, good wins in Agtech business and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act (IIJA) funding. This, coupled with improving backlog and strategic M&As, should help the company post good revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Further, the company's margin prospects also appear promising with it focusing on managing price/cost and implementing productivity initiatives which should help margins. In addition, volume leverage as the revenue growth improves over the coming quarters should further contribute to margin growth. The valuation is still attractive, which coupled with good growth prospects makes ROCK stock a good buy.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

After a strong couple of years of growth post-pandemic, the company's sales have been under pressure in recent quarters due to regulatory issues around the import of solar modules in the U.S. and some slowdown in organic growth in residential business. In the second quarter of 2023, ROCK's net sales decreased 0.6% Y/Y to $364.91 million due to a sales decline in the Renewables and Agtech segments, partially offset by growth in the Residential and Infrastructure segments. In the Renewables segment, sales declined 23.7% Y/Y to $77.45 million due to a decline in demand for solar module installations impacted by import challenges resulting from the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) implemented in June 2022. The Residential segment's sales were up 14% Y/Y to $228.23 million, driven by 1.3% Y/Y organic growth and $25.6 million contribution from QAP. The organic growth was due to the positive impact of participation gains across the business, which outweighed the Y/Y impact of market price adjustments made in prior quarters due to decreasing commodity prices and remaining channel inventory right-sizing. In the Agtech segment, sales declined 19.8% Y/Y to $35.02 million due to customer-driven delays in the project starts in the commercial business. In the Infrastructure segment, sales increased 12.7% Y/Y to $24.19 million, driven by strong market demand fueled by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and ongoing attempts to boost market participation.

ROCK's Historical Revenue Growth (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company's revenue is poised to increase and the outlook in all of the company's key end markets is positive.

Starting with the residential market, the company has witnessed a good deal of inventory destocking in the channels over the last few quarters as dealer/distributors were anticipating a much sharper downturn given the way interest rates were rising. However, these fears proved overblown and, if we look at the latest housing data, the housing starts saw sequential and Y/Y improvement in July. So, this market is poised to return to growth. Further, management noted that the company is seeing positive point-of-sale trends and, with lean channel inventory, there is a chance of restocking which should benefit the company's revenue. Further, in its repair and remodel business, the company's exposure is mostly towards repair, which is relatively more stable and sees only limited downside in case of a slowdown.

On the renewable side, the company is seeing improvement in order as the importers are making steady progress in navigating the requirements under Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). I explained UFLPA in my previous article. It basically is an Act that prohibits Uyghur forced labor in China and requires the traceability of components of imported goods to validate that they are not sourced from areas in the Xinjiang region of China. The U.S. manufacturers importing Solar Panels from China have to go through multiple checkpoints to make sure the imported product complies with this Act. After this Act was enacted, a lot of Solar Panel Consignments got stuck at customs. However, as the U.S. importers are getting more familiar with navigating required paperwork and processes, the supply of solar panels is steadily improving and so is the activity around solar projects. The company saw sequential improvement in order and backlog in the renewable segment last quarter.

On its last earnings call, talking about the renewable segment, the company's CEO Bill Bosway commented,

Customer demand and project development activity continues to be strong. The industry is making steady progress with solar module importing through the UFLPA, and we expect this to continue in the second half as well."

On the Agtech side, the company is seeing a strong order pipeline. Last quarter, the company won phase I of a large produce project, which is to be completed in two phases. Phase I is around $30 mn and phase II is expected to be even bigger. Agtech backlog increased 16.2% Y/Y last quarter, which provides good visibility on revenue growth in the coming quarters.

The infrastructure end market is seeing strong demand thanks to IIJA and saw 46% Y/Y increase in backlog last quarter. As IIJA funding continues to be deployed over the coming quarters, I expect further growth in this market.

The company posted 15% sequential backlog growth last quarter, while year-over-year backlog growth was 1%. With momentum across all its end markets, I expect continued backlog growth, which in turn should help the company post good organic growth in the coming quarters. The company is also active in M&A markets, doing opportunistic acquisitions to enter new geographies and complementary product lines. Earlier this quarter, the company acquired a Utah-based building accessories and manufacturing distributor at slightly less than 6x EV/EBITDA, and I expect more tuck-in acquisitions moving forward. Overall, I am optimistic about the company's revenue growth prospects.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

During the second quarter of 2023, the company witnessed a 220 basis point year-over-year improvement in adjusted operating margin, reaching 13.9%. This improvement was fueled by strong execution, enhanced price/cost alignment across all segments, 80/20 initiatives, and a favorable business and product mix.

The margins improved in all four segments. In the Renewable segment, the adjusted operating margin saw a significant expansion of 470 basis points year-over-year despite revenue decline, while the Residential segment operating margin improved by 80 basis points year-over-year. The Agtech segment's margins experienced a 280 basis point year-over-year improvement and, in the Infrastructure segment, the margin expanded by a remarkable 1070 basis points year-over-year.

ROCK's Segment-Wise Adjusted Operating margin (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company's margin should benefit from volume leverage as the revenue growth should improve over the coming quarters. The company is also doing a good job managing price/cost and implementing productivity initiatives, which should help margins. Further, the recent supply issues related to solar panels have impacted the company's renewable segment, but the company was still able to post a significant improvement in margin in this segment. With the supply situation improving over the coming quarter, I see a further upside in this segment's margin. So, the company should be able to improve margins from the current levels.

Valuation and Conclusion

ROCK is currently trading at 17.80x FY23 consensus EPS estimates of $4.02 and 15.42x FY 24 consensus EPS estimates of $4.64, which is at a discount versus the Company's 5-year average forward P/E of 18.44x.

Despite over 50% run-up since my previous article, the stock is still available at a discount to historical levels, especially on FY24 consensus estimates. I believe this rally still has legs and with the company's revenue turning positive over the coming quarter, the stock should continue to see its P/E multiple re-rate. The company has good growth prospects supported by the improvement in housing starts, solar module supply, inventory destocking ending with a potential for restocking in coming quarters, and IIJA funding related projects. Further, strategic acquisitions should continue to broaden the company's service offerings across different markets. The margin growth outlook also looks favorable, with the company focusing on managing price/cost and implementing productivity initiatives, which should drive margin growth ahead. Moreover, the valuation is still lower than its historical averages and attractive considering the company's growth prospects. So, I have a buy rating on the stock.