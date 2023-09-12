Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: Time To Get Out (Rating Downgrade)

Sep. 12, 2023 9:35 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)9 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's Q2 FY2023 results exceeded expectations - the operational side of the business is really growing by leaps and bounds.
  • There are only questions about the future growth of it - more specifically, the projections Wall Street analysts are making for that future.
  • Instead of spending more cash on more active development, the company plans to buy back its shares from the market, where they are already trading at too high a price.
  • At the same time, the CEO started cashing in September, something he hasn't done in a long time.
  • As a result, I'm downgrading Nvidia stock from "Hold" to "Sell" today and expect that we'll most likely see either a prolonged consolidation until the next quarterly results or a full-blown correction.

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Thesis: From Hold to Sell

I wrote about Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last month, but that was before the company released its Q2 FY2024 results that stunned skeptics, including me: both EPS and revenue

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
6.3K Followers

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

J
John the Baptist
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (310)
Given that you missed the last earnings call, and likely the one before that on May 26 which I made 26% off my 300 shares of Nvidia, I don't believe that I can trust your opinion. Its people who get the real market right that I would trust on a given stock. Yes I am still invested, why not? Look at the growing data center sales, AI and growing margins YoY. I mean what's there not to like?
If your so concern about Jasen selling some of his shares, go ask him why? He's personable enough person to say why.
S
Sound Investments
Today, 10:30 AM
Premium
Comments (183)
I had a very hard time trying to decipher anything meaningful from the author's discussion on NVDA.

All that I was able to understand was that sales growth will require some investment while NVDA is using some of its cash to but back some outstanding shares.

Is the author trying to state that earnings will not generate enough cash to both invest for expansion and share buybacks. If that is the author's point, it is a point that makes no sense. High gross margins and rising sales result in massive cash flow.
n
nzaloi
Today, 10:19 AM
Premium
Comments (49)
Thanks for the nothing burger article. You need to brush up on your accounting skills :). Trade receivable is a function of uncollected Sales and in NVDA's case, offset by advance payments(reduces it). Receivables doesn't boost sale. Further the QoQ analysts estimates are woefully low.

Jensen Huang holds 80M shares-how many did he sell? Enough for 20 new leather jackets.

Didn't you read the 'twitter rondo's' article. Tin foil hats :)
alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 10:07 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.31K)
Unfortunately the market is trashing NVDA based totally on misplaced fears. The bears have the upper hand! The fundamentals and the micro and macro economics haven't changed, just the perception. I've sold my shares to preserve my earnings but the cash awaits to repurchase it when the market comes back to its senses. Amazing how the trash NVDA articles come out when there's blood in the streets. It's easy to jump on the mob wagon now. Apple Amazon and others have all been through it.
f
forgnoni
Today, 10:00 AM
Comments (5.19K)
Diamond hands sparkle.

Long $NVDA
A
Androo
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (104)
Poor argument Huang selling his stock it is so immaterial. Notwithstanding he is a major philanthropist so he will give most of it away.
Alfbolide profile picture
Alfbolide
Today, 9:51 AM
Premium
Comments (84)
The main thesis of this article is that the insiders are not betting on the company's future. But the facts it listed are not convincing at all.

The CEO is worth 40 billion, most of it in NVDA stock. He sold 40 million[1], roughly 0.1%. Isn't it a stretch to call it "cashing in"?

If the company lacks confidence in its future, isn't it strange that they're buying back stock instead of offering larger dividends to major shareholders, which would be more beneficial?

[1] www.benzinga.com/...
P
Pup of Wall Street
Today, 9:51 AM
Premium
Comments (68)
Incoming NVDA bulls that say it will reach 3T lol
M
Mserg87
Today, 9:46 AM
Premium
Comments (18)
A little late.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.