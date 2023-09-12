The best photo for all

While DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) continues to report quarter after quarter beats, the company constantly forecasts revenue growth trending lower. The expected business stability hasn't occurred yet due to competitive threats and macro uncertainty. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the stock with the promise for a smarter agreement to transform the business, but the executive shakeup has pushed out the return to accelerating growth.

Source: Finviz

Billings Slowdown

Following the solid FQ2'24 quarter, DocuSign has again fallen towards yearly lows below $50. The leading e-signature company reported solid revenue growth topping 10% after another large beat, but the trend remains hated decelerating growth.

DocuSign reported FQ2 billings of $711 million for 12% growth. The billings number was solidly above the $675 million reported in the prior quarter and the growth rate accelerated from 11%.

Source: DocuSign FQ2'24 presentation

These billings metrics were very promising. The problem is that DocuSign continues to guide towards very lean billings growth in the 2H of the year where the largest volumes typically take place during FQ4.

In fact, management guided to only 1% to 2% billings growth in the 2H leading to $2,804 to $2,824 million in billings for FY24. DocuSign produced $1,398 million in the 2H last year and only 1% growth leads to $1,412 million. The company already generated $1,386 million in billings during the 1H'24, suggesting the e-signature business could face a billings decline in the 1H next year.

Billings are very crucial to future revenue growth and the numbers predict DocuSign faces further deceleration of revenues. The consensus estimates predict revenue growth troughs at 5% in FQ4'24 and the billings metrics aren't supportive of the company hitting those targets.

Multiple Contraction

Considering DocuSign just reported another quarter with double-digit growth and the stock is trading at the yearly lows, DocuSign has fallen mainly due to multiple contraction. Revenues have surged since barely topping $900 million heading into Covid in 2020 to over $2.65 billion now, while revenue growth hit nearly 60% at the peak.

Data by YCharts

DocuSign never saw the massive surge in subscription revenues, suggesting the company might avoid the downside plunge. Unfortunately, though, the outcome has been a scenario where expansion rates are falling with the last quarter only producing a 102% net expansion rate. In essence, customers are barely maintaining existing spending levels after pulling forward a lot of demand during Covid while crucial areas in real estate are seeing lower contract demand.

The promise here is that new smart agreement products return DocuSign to growth in the next FY. The document market has a $50 billion total addressable market, or TAM, and DocuSign has a relatively small revenue base just below $3 billion.

The company is highly profitable and generates strong free cash flows, including free cash flow of $184 million in the past quarter. The $500 million buyback will help support the stock here below $50 while DocuSign has $1.5 billion in cash already on the balance sheet to easily fund share repurchases.

The stock trades at ~18x FY25 (Jan.) EPS estimates of $2.76, so the near market multiple and cash would presumably prevent any major downside risk. The biggest concern is that DocuSign just churns at these prices while the company fails to return to the material growth rates to warrant higher stock prices.

The bull case is that the smarter agreement concept gains traction returning DocuSign to double-digit growth rates warranting an above market multiple. Prior to Covid, DocuSign was a 30% grower and the document company has the potential to return to significant growth rates that boost the current limited EPS targets for future years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that DocuSign is still searching for the bottom of the current cycle after Covid pull forwards have made growth difficult to achieve. The new product cycle offers a bull case where the company returns to strong growth and the stock rerates to higher P/E multiples after years of contraction even while DocuSign was still growing.