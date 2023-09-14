DNY59

C3.ai May Be A Mispriced Tech Stock After All

We previously covered C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in June 2023, discussing its mixed prospects, thanks to the pivot to lower margin consumption-based pricing model and the consequently improved consumer onboarding.

While the stock might potentially be a winner in the generative AI space, we had also believed that its inherent volatility might only be suitable for swing/ short traders, especially worsened by its overly premium valuations.

For now, C3.ai has delivered a sobering FQ1'24 earnings call indeed.

On the one hand, the management has recorded exemplary double beats, with revenues of $72.36M (inline QoQ/ +10.8% YoY) and adj EPS of -$0.09 (+30.7% QoQ/ +25% YoY).

On the other hand, they no longer expect to achieve adj profitability by FQ4'24 (Q1'24). While the management may eventually report adj profitability sometime in FY2025, it remains to be seen how things may develop moving forward.

These issues may exacerbate C3.ai's cash burn for the near future, attributed to its negative Free Cash Flow at -$7.40M (-145.3% QoQ/ +86.2% YoY) and deteriorating balance sheet of $750.88M (+2.7% QoQ/ -17.2% YoY) by the latest quarter.

Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

Based on the underwhelming guidance, it is unsurprising that the consensus estimates have also downgraded their projections, from the previous FY2024 adj EPS of -$0.30 to -$0.42, and FY2025 adj EPS from $0.07 to $0.01.

Most importantly, C3.ai's dilution has grown as well to 115.68M of shares outstanding by the latest quarter (+2.93M QoQ/ +8.84M YoY), thanks to its Stock-Based Compensation [SBC] of $50.88M (+5.8% QoQ/ -10.2% YoY).

The ratio of its SBC expenses to revenue seems alarming indeed, especially due to its minimal top and bottom line growth thus far.

For example, C3.ai's gross margins have declined drastically to 56.8% (-8.8 points QoQ/ -15.6 YoY), worsened by the elevated adj operating costs of $64.76M (-11.5% QoQ/ inline YoY) in FQ1'24, excluding SBC expenses.

Therefore, with its latest GAAP operating margins still at -102.4% (-1.2 points QoQ/ +9.7 YoY) and adj margins at -31.3% (+3.5 points QoQ/ -6 YoY), it appears that the management is unlikely to achieve operating scale any time soon, further validating the consensus' bearish profitability estimates.

AI 1Y EV/Revenue, EV/ EBITDA, P/E, and Market Cap/FCF Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

Interestingly, despite the guidance withdrawal, the C3.ai stock still trades at a premium NTM EV/ Revenues valuation of 7.88x, compared to the pre-ChatGPT valuation of 1.60x.

Despite the recent pivot to turnkey generative AI solutions and increased consumer engagements to 334 (+16.3% QoQ), the company fails to generate meaningful sales with underwhelming Remaining Performance Obligations of $334.6M in the latest quarter (-12.2% QoQ/ -26.9% YoY)

Therefore, we are not certain if C3.ai is able to achieve its reiterated FY2024 revenue guidance, especially due to the underwhelming FQ1'24 top-line of $72.36M and FQ2'24 guidance of $74.25M at the midpoint (+2.6% QoQ/ +18.9% YoY).

Depending on its eventual performance over the next three quarters, we may see the company achieve an FY2024 topline nearer to its bottom range of $295M (+10.5% YoY), instead of at the midpoint of $307.5M (+15.2% YoY).

This negates the supposed high growth cadence suggested by C3.ai's elevated NTM EV/ Revenues of 7.88x, compared to its AI-as-an-SaaS sector mean EV/ Revenues of 4.71x.

In addition, while the company has yet to achieve profitability, we are only looking at a minimal FY2026 adj EBITDA per share projection of $1.00, based on the consensus adj EBITDA estimates of $116.65M and its FQ1'24 share count of 115.68M.

Combined with the AI-as-an-SaaS sector mean EV/ EBITDA valuations of 36.13x, the resultant long-term price target of $36.13 also implies that most of C3.ai's upside potential is already pulled forward.

So, Is AI Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

C3.ai 2Y Stock Price

Trading View

While the C3.ai stock has already plunged by -10.2% since the recent earnings call, it is uncertain if all of the pessimism has already been digested. Anyone looking to add may consider waiting a little longer and only doing so at the Q1'23 support levels of $21s for an improved margin of safety.

Even then, we must highlight its overly elevated short interest of 33.21% at the time of writing. For so long that the stock remains highly shorted, investors must be comfortable with its inherent volatility for the foreseeable future.

As a result, the C3.ai stock may only be suitable for traders with higher risk tolerance and keen sense of market sentiments, resulting in our Hold (Neutral) rating.