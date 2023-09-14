Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
C3.ai: What Goes Up, Comes Down After All

Sep. 14, 2023 2:00 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • C3.ai's withdrawn profit guidance suggests its inability to generate a near-term bottom line, thanks to the pivot to a lower margin consumption-based pricing model.
  • These issues may exacerbate its cash burn, attributed to the negative free cash flow of -$7.40M and deteriorating balance sheet of $750.88M.
  • Most importantly, C3.ai's share dilution and SBC expenses of $50.88M have grown exponentially against its top-line expansion to $72.36M.
  • The company also failed to generate meaningful sales thus far, potentially only achieving an FY2024 topline nearer to its bottom range of $295M.
  • This negates the supposed high growth cadence suggested by C3.ai's elevated NTM EV/ revenues of 7.82x. More pain may be ahead indeed.

C3.ai May Be A Mispriced Tech Stock After All

We previously covered C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in June 2023, discussing its mixed prospects, thanks to the pivot to lower margin consumption-based pricing model and the consequently improved consumer onboarding.

While the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

ndardick
Today, 2:06 PM
I have relished the ongoing volatility in AI that you note, because it has enabled me to serially and profitably trade put options, mostly from the sell side. I am currently short December $25 puts on AI. I am encouraged that there is a real franchise here, particularly as they have added credible customers that include the U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense as well as energy and healthcare companies. That being said, it's almost impossible to value AI at this time. It's extremely clear from a traditional valuation methodology that the current price of AI cannot be justified by profits, cash flow or even increasing revenues. So, when I am honest with myself, I admit that I am playing AI as a gambling vehicle rather than as a prudent investment choice. It's nevertheless been both fun and profitable for me during 2023. So far. Reminds me of the person on the 4th floor of a 28 story building who heard someone outside screaming "so far, so good" as he fell to his inevitable death.
TL 2105
Today, 2:31 PM
@ndardick Agree
All start ups for a while loped like Ai until they start making money
I am with you using options
