HP Inc. remains a profitable company but one that is going through its cyclical lows in terms of demand. HPQ, the stock, has its strong traits including a high-yield and general under-valuation. However, the undervaluation thesis gets thrown out when you consider the overall picture, including economic uncertainty and the company's debt level. I will conclude the article by answering the question at the top of the article. The sell-off in HPQ stock was indeed justified, and I recommend waiting for the stock to find a bottom before buying.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ ) recently declared its FQ3 2023 results as Seeking Alpha has reported here . In my previous coverage on HP Inc., I had raised concerns about the company's high-debt and slow turnaround while rating the stock as a hold. Since then, the stock has lost nearly 10% compared to the market's 1% loss. Clearly, the market did not like HP Inc.'s Q3 report and guidance. Was this an over-reaction or justified? Let's find out in HP Inc.'s edition of The Good, The Bad, The Ugly.

