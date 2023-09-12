HP Inc. Q3 Earnings: Concerns All Around
- HP Inc. retired $1.1 billion in long-term debt, reducing liabilities by 5% and indicating a potential turnaround in demand.
- HP Inc. guided for lower-than-expected Free Cash Flow, but the dividend payout remains sustainable at 35% of FCF.
- Revenue was down across all segments and regions, indicating that a turnaround is not yet around the corner.
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) recently declared its FQ3 2023 results as Seeking Alpha has reported here. In my previous coverage on HP Inc., I had raised concerns about the company's high-debt and slow turnaround while rating the stock as a hold. Since then, the stock has lost nearly 10% compared to the market's 1% loss. Clearly, the market did not like HP Inc.'s Q3 report and guidance. Was this an over-reaction or justified? Let's find out in HP Inc.'s edition of The Good, The Bad, The Ugly.
The Good
- In my August article on HP Inc., I had raised concerns about the company's ballooning debt and the resulting interest expense on debt. While debt remains a concern in general, in one of the few bright spots from the Q3 report, HP retired $1.1 billion in long-term debt. Between 11/01/2022 and 07/31/2023, HP Inc. has retired about 15% of its long-term debt, which has helped the company bring down its liabilities by 5% in the same time period.
- While revenue was almost universally down YoY (as covered in "The Ugly" section below), Q3 was the first quarter in FY 2023 where the company had an uptrend in regional revenue in Americas and Europe Middle East and Africa [EMEA]. This may indicate a turnaround in demand.
- This is not directly related to Q3 earnings but a result of the price action since then. As I mentioned in my previous HP Inc. article, I fully expect the company to announce a dividend increase in the last quarter of this year. Given the company's 5-year dividend growth rate and the room in payout ratio (see below), I expect HP to reward investors with at least a 10% increase to push the annual dividend to $1.15/share. That would mean HPQ stock is very close to yielding 4%, which it did only at the peak of the COVID crisis as shown below. In short, the sell-off has presented investors an opportunity to lock a near 4% yield that is well covered.
The Bad
- HP Inc. guided for $3 billion in 2023 Free Cash Flow [FCF], which was below the previous guidance between $3 and $3.5 billion. But this does not concern me yet from the dividend perspective. With 986 million shares outstanding, HP needs $1.03 billion in FCF to cover its annual dividend of $1.05/share. Even with the reduced FCF guidance, HP is paying out just about 35% of its FCF to shareholders in the form of dividends.
- Despite the reduction in debt in Q3, HP Inc. is still carrying a massive debt load. Rather than looking just at the debt amount, I tend to compare the debt load against a company's market-cap and cash/equivalents.
- HP Inc.'s current debt is one-third its overall value AKA market capitalization and that's always a warning sign.
- Cash and short-term equivalents as a percentage of debt is still close to its lowest point in recent history at 17%. Don't be fooled by just the higher debt in 3Q2022 and 4Q2022 as the company had a much stronger cash balance as well back then.
- Despite the recent sell-off, HPQ stock is up more than 10% YTD. With the revised EPS guidance of $3.23 and $3.35, the stock is trading at a forward multiple of 9 using the lower end of the guidance. While that may sound cheap on paper, reality kicks in when you note that earnings are expected to regress at about 2%/yr over the next 5 years. Besides, HPQ stock has rarely traded at a multiple above 10 as noted in my August review.
The Ugly
- Many major metrics were down significantly YoY but I'd like to highlight revenue pressure, which seems universal across business segments and geographical regions. That puts the company's recovery in focus and the timeline for one is being extended to 2024 at least. While HP Inc. highlighted currency issues many times in its presentation, all the numbers below were still down on constant currency as well. The second number in each bullet below shows the revenue under constant currency assumption.
- Overall revenue down nearly 10% and 7.40%
- Personal systems revenue down 11.30% and 8.30%
- Printing revenue down nearly 7% and 5.40%
- Americas revenue down 8% and 8%
- Europe Middle East and Africa [EMEA] revenue down 9% and 5%
- Asia Pacific and Japan [APJ] revenue down 15% and 9%
- When your revenue is under pressure, the easiest way to balance out the bottom-line is by cutting down on expenses. HPQ's Q3 shows an almost 10% increase in operating expenses YoY. A silver lining here is that cost of revenue went down nearly 12%, which tells me that HPQ has more variable cost than fixed cost when it comes to cost of revenue (that is, while total revenue dipped by nearly 10%, total cost of revenue dipped 12%).
- In an already competitive, cut-throat space, it looks like HP Inc. is further falling behind Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), whose AI servers segment is gaining traction and attention already. The fact that Dell reported a terrific quarter literally two days after HPQ reported its mediocre numbers suggests it may not just be a case of slowing demand.
Conclusion
HP Inc. remains a profitable company but one that is going through its cyclical lows in terms of demand. HPQ, the stock, has its strong traits including a high-yield and general under-valuation. However, the undervaluation thesis gets thrown out when you consider the overall picture, including economic uncertainty and the company's debt level. I will conclude the article by answering the question at the top of the article. The sell-off in HPQ stock was indeed justified, and I recommend waiting for the stock to find a bottom before buying.
