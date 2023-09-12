Oracle Q1: Shares Plunge As The Market Punishes Investor Euphoria
- Oracle's fiscal first quarter results were a massive disappointment for late buyers anticipating another over-the-top guidance.
- As such, the steep selloff is justified to reflect the ongoing growth normalization in Oracle's cloud services. Expecting 40% to 50% growth rates every quarter is unreasonable.
- Oracle's IaaS is still much smaller in scale compared to its hyperscaler peers, even as it notched significant growth. As such, Oracle's growth profitability remains anchored on its SaaS drivers.
- I argue why ORCL's price action and valuation necessitate further caution despite the steep post-earnings decline. Comment and let me know whether you agree.
Oracle's FQ1 Earnings
Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) disappointed investors who chased its recent highs toward its fiscal first-quarter or FQ1'24 earnings release yesterday (September 11).
At writing, ORCL crumbled nearly 10% in pre-market trading, as buyers took profit at the expense of the late buyers. As such, ORCL has failed to break decisively above its June 2023 highs, as its cloud growth slowed significantly. The company's topline growth missed analysts' estimates slightly even though it delivered a better-than-expected adjusted EPS metric. Accordingly, Oracle posted a revenue growth of $12.45B, coming in below consensus estimates of $12.47B. However, the company delivered an adjusted EPS of $1.19, much better than analysts' projections of $1.15.
Therefore, it seems likely that the market had already anticipated a growth normalization in its cloud services growth, as it's not possible to expect Oracle to continue its 40% to 50% growth rate every quarter. Accordingly, Oracle posted cloud services revenue growth of 30%, well below last quarter's 54% surge.
Moreover, the company's guidance likely disappointed investors as it didn't telegraph a much faster cloud services growth cadence than the metric it posted for FQ1. In addition, Oracle's revenue outlook for FQ2 indicates a lower total midpoint growth of 6%, well below analysts' estimates of 8.4% growth. As such, market operators have likely awakened to the possibility that their expectations of Oracle's forward outlook could be overstated.
Given ORCL's "F" valuation grade (the worst possible) assigned by Seeking Alpha's Quant relative to its systems software peers, the adverse market reaction is justified. Furthermore, Oracle's IaaS scale compared to its hyperscaler is still low, as it posted Cloud IaaS revenue of just $1.5B for FQ1. While its 66% growth rate is highly commendable, it's crucial to consider Oracle's overall margin profile is likely anchored by its more profitable SaaS segments, even as it attracts cloud migration from its on-premise customers. Therefore, the weakness in overall licensing revenue isn't surprising, as the company shifts from an upfront revenue recognition model to a ratable model in the cloud.
As such, I gleaned that investors are likely pricing in much higher near-term growth prospects in Oracle's next-gen cloud services but realized growth could slow further, given Oracle's less enthusiastic outlook.
Despite that, Oracle's robust and best-in-class "A+" profitability grade should undergird a solid defense of its economic moat as it navigates the cloud migration. The company expects its enterprise database advantage to appeal to customers to migrate toward its cloud, leveraging its lower-cost AI training and inference opportunities. Coupled with its backend ERP processes, it provides customers with an end-to-end system as they capitalize on the growth of generative AI applications. As such, I assessed that ORCL looks well-positioned to maintain its long-term upward bias, even though its valuation has likely reflected significant optimism.
Is ORCL A Buy?
ORCL buyers failed to make a decisive breakthrough at its recent pre-earnings highs. As such, sellers have defended ORCL's June 2023 resistance level of $127 resolutely. The surge toward its recent highs suggests that late buyers rushed in, anticipating a more robust outlook from management, but it didn't transpire.
ORCL's recent August lows of $110 saw buyers returning to support a near-term bottom. However, given the possible double-top market structure in ORCL's price action, I believe further caution is warranted. Therefore, buyers should wait patiently for a potential re-test of ORCL's August lows before deciding whether to add more shares.
A steeper selloff could see sellers decisively breaking down the $110 level but likely remain supported above its $80 support zone. As such, the risk/reward at the current levels is considered unattractive. Therefore, I suggest new investors remain on the sidelines, as ORCL's downside volatility could intensify before finding more constructive buying sentiments moving ahead.
Rating: Initiate Hold. Please note that a Hold rating is equivalent to a Neutral or Market Perform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
