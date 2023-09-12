phaisarn2517

Deep Value Investing is more of a philosophy than a formula. My search for deep value takes me across continents and sectors and rarely leads to opportunity. I reject many stocks quickly while doing research. Very few opportunities make it through my rigorous analysis and very few stocks trade at deep value valuations. Even fewer stay there for that long. As a generalist I also find the best opportunities change from year to year and a balanced outlook allows investors to adapt to current market conditions. Sometimes these global searches end up being closer than anticipated.

As a DC native, it's always interesting to investigate a company that is within driving distance, appears to be a bargain, and happens to benefit from government contracts. RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) historically sells at a median PE of almost 20, but currently sells at a PE of around 17. This makes RTX a compelling long term investment as the U.S. government and military seek to compete globally in Artificial Intelligence, ground warfare and air dominance. The recent setbacks in share price due to issues regarding the Pratt jet engine have provided an opportunity to buy at a discount.

RTX Corporation, a major player in the aerospace and defense sector. With roots dating back to 1934, RTX is a global leader, providing advanced systems and services to commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. The company operates through four core segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Collins Aerospace Systems offers a wide range of aviation products, from cabin interiors to intelligence and surveillance systems. Pratt & Whitney specializes in aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. Raytheon Intelligence & Space delivers cutting-edge space, communication, and cyber solutions, while Raytheon Missiles & Defense provides end-to-end security solutions. In July 2023, the company rebranded as RTX Corporation, reflecting its ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, RTX continues to play a pivotal role in the growing global aerospace and defense.

The Engine Issue

During the recent earnings call Pratt and Whitney, "determined that a rare condition in powder metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection. This does not impact engines currently being produced." After announcing this, RTX cut profit projections from $3.5 billion to $3 billion citing the costs of inspecting these engines. The fact that new engines will not have this issue causes me to view it as a serious but temporary problem. Although it's difficult to predict the total possible costs of this issue, we can estimate that the $500 million reduction in profit should be the minimum. This overhang has caused fear in investors ant the share price has reacted accordingly. According to their recent call as many as 1200 engines could be impacted at a total cost of as much as $3.5 billion dollars. Although this is a serious setback, the company has immediately sought to handle the issue which should limit additional fallout.

The Opportunity

Warren Buffet says, "be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful." Today investors in RTX are fearful because of recent news that their Pratt and Whitney engines have a defect. This disclosure included a lowering of full year free cash flow from $4.8 billion to $4.5 billion. The important thing to realize is that this is a one-time issue. Often when a stock has a sudden massive drop due to news, I try to determine if it is an ongoing concern representative of a change in the dynamics of the company's business or if it is a temporary setback that the company will manage and get through. This is the same strategy that Warren Buffet used when buying American Express after the salad oil controversy in 1964.

For those not familiar with the story, American Express was using salad oil as collateral but instead of salad oil a commodities trader faked inventory by using barrels filled with water. This scandal perpetrated by one bad actor exposed American Express to over $100 million in losses and made investors sell shares in droves driving the price to historic lows. Warren determined that this event did not materially change the moat of the business and invested 40% of his partnership into the company at the point of maximum fear. The investment returned over 500% in five years. While I don't think RTX is a very similar case, the same principles apply.

RTX currently is selling at a depressed PE ratio of 17 compared to its historic median of 19.5 and appears to be trading at a period of extreme fear. This fear about the Pratt Whitney engine has caused the market to ignore the many recent contracts that the company has signed. In the last two weeks alone the company has signed over $800 million dollars in contracts and appears poised to sign even more contracts in the near future.

On August 15th, the company signed a $24 million dollar contract to provide generators which you can read about here.

On August 16th, $322.5 million fixed-price-incentive contract to procure Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wireless-Guided 2B Missiles which you can read about here.

On August 31st, RTX signed a $276 million dollar contract to procure 155mm projectiles as shown here.

On August 31st, RTX signed a $192 million dollar contract with the air force which you can read about here.

These contracts demonstrate that the engine issue should not have a deleterious effect on the rest of the company. These contracts also show that the company is still growing despite the market's fears.

Earnings estimates for 2024, show that RTX is not really in a bad position at all. In fact despite all the fear and the noise RTX seems to be heading in the right direction.

I often am amazed at how irrational the market can be over the short term, but I am confident that the true value of a company is often revealed in time. This can take months or years.

The cyclical nature of RTX makes the bad news during the down cycle appear even worse. As the cycle turns and the bad news dissipates, current buyers will reap the rewards. If RTX begins to trade near its historical PE median range of about 20 in 2024 and increases earnings, the stock should be fairly valued at $111 a share.

Since RTX has also had surprises to the upside in many of its most recent quarterly earnings, its possible earnings in 2024 might actually be closer to $5.75 a share making a fair value of $115 very attainable. This value is well within the range of variability of possible outcomes. RTX can drive this growth in revenues by taking advantage of the need for integrating AI into national defense and aviation. Global competition makes this burgeoning field of utmost importance and it is in the early innings.

RTX's investments in AI and electric propulsion should be leveraged into future contracts at higher multiples. This could take years to fully play out but buyers during this negative period will likely be rewarded because RTX has committed itself to providing future solutions to problems that have not even surfaced yet.

Although adding $3.5 billion dollars in costs is a big deal, this is approximately 3 years of earnings from the Whitney Pratt division and should be written off in the 3rd quarter this year. That will likely clear the way for improved earnings in 2024.

Given the recent $800 million worth of contracts that have been signed, the overall earnings should be better than expected. This is also highly likely because of the conservative manner in which RTX reports its earnings. RTX typically underpromises and overdelivers. I expect this trend to continue.

The margin of safety is not the greatest part of buying RTX currently. Although buying a stock worth $115 for $73 would present a 33% discount which is a pretty good discount.

The best part is you are buying a great company at a discount. This discount could allow future gains to compound at a higher rate. Although earnings and stock price will likely have some volatility, buying at today's price should prove to be very beneficial for shareholders with a long term point of view. Because the price of RTX might continue to drop in the short term due to momentum and sentiment, it would be wise to wait for the price to find support before establishing a full position. This should make RTX a great company to dollar cost average into over the next year.

Why RTX is a Great Business

The main argument for RTX being a good company are its returns over time. The above chart shows its impressive growth over time. The total five year return is 25%. Its return since inception is 47% annually even before counting the dividends.

RTX has done a great job of anticipating future trends and investing accordingly. Their website states that they will continue to develop leading technology in defense and aerospace,

"start with 59,000 engineers, 60,000 patents, $7.1 billion in annual research and development funding, and 13 technology roadmaps that reflect what our customers will need, well into the future. Then you add a venture capital division that invests in companies trying bold new concepts in areas such as artificial intelligence and electrified propulsion, and you complement it with research involving more than 80 U.S. universities. This is our formula for transformative technologies - the products, systems and concepts to help our customers meet their most critical needs, as well as those they have yet to envision."

This vision shows the path forward for RTX.

Risks

The main risk to my contrarian thesis is that the Whitney Pratt engine issue is not isolated and is indicative of other problems that will soon be disclosed. Another concern is that costs of this problem could escalate if RTX is found liable because this issue causes malfunctions for aircraft that use the engine.

RTX's revenue heavily depends on government contracts and defense budgets. Any hit to their reputation caused by the engine issue could impact their ability to land future contracts and give competitors an advantage. Cuts or delays in government spending on defense and aerospace could also adversely impact the company's financial performance.

The company operates in a highly regulated industry, subject to various international and domestic regulations. Manufacturing issues regarding their engines could lead to additional oversight. Changes in regulations or non-compliance can lead to legal and financial challenges.

RTX may face legal challenges, including lawsuits related to its products, contracts, or other business activities due to the failure of its engines. Legal battles can result in financial burdens and damage to the company's image.

Long Development Cycles: Many of RTX's projects, especially in defense, have long development cycles. Delays or cost overruns in these projects can affect profitability.

Final Thoughts

RTX Corp., an aerospace and defense leader established 1934, stands out for its historical returns and growth. Warren Buffet's idiom regarding being "fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful" applies. His thoughts regarding buying a great business at a good price also resonate. Recent issues with Pratt & Whitney engines caused market fear. Yet, they appear to be an isolated one-time problem. Trading at a PE of 17, below the historic median PE of 19.5, RTX appears to be undervalued by approximately 33%.

Recent contract wins worth over $800 million within two weeks demonstrate that RTX will likely bounce back from its recent difficulties. One thing that makes me confident of this is the transparency with which they have dealt with the situation.

Although the market might not recognize this until the Pratt Whitney engine issue is resolved, patient and forward looking investors can benefit from the current fear. 2024 earnings should offer promise and drive price appreciation.

If RTX hits its historical PE of around 20, the fair share value could reach $111 or even $115 quite easily. If the company lands additional lucrative contracts for AI from the military or government a price of $115 could become the new floor. Buying RTX provides a margin of safety, and its current price allows investors to buy a great company at a good discount, amplifying future gains for patient, long-term investors. For these reasons, I rate RTX as a current strong buy but I acknowledge that price support has not been established. As always please do your own due diligence prior to buying any stock and good luck investing. If you like the article please give me a like and follow. Thanks for reading.