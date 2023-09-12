Drs Producoes

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) appears to be investing a lot of money in sales and marketing, and the number of customers continues to increase. Management is also making meaningful acquisitions at attractive valuations, which may have a beneficial outcome with regards to customer growth and FCF growth. Besides, considering the current balance sheet with no debt, I believe that FLYW is well equipped to offer new solutions besides continuing its international expansion. There are risks from failed M&A, lack of customer retention, and regulatory issues, however I believe that Flywire could be trading at more than its current price mark.

Flywire

Flywire offers comprehensive and customized solutions in global and local payments. Its objective is to transform payments into a source of value and growth for organizations as well as to provide attractive, secure, and transparent payment experiences.

Source: 10-k

Although there have been advances in payment technology in retail and e-commerce industries, sectors such as education, healthcare, travel, and B2B payments are still in the early stages of digital transformation.

Its approach is tailored to the specific needs of each industry, enhancing accounts receivable functions and providing interactive payment experiences. Through its global network of banking and technology partners, Flywire offers end-to-end connectivity, meeting business standards and providing ease of use for its customers and their customers. With close to 3500 clients and already present in more than 240 jurisdictions, in my view, Flywire is well positioned to capture a significant part of this global market, offering integrated digital solutions for domestic and cross-border payments.

Source: Corporate Website

The business model discussed by Flywire generates revenue through transactions and fees based on the platform and usage. Every new student tuition bill, patient visit, travel, and business invoice represents an opportunity to generate fees. Its solutions are integrated into customers' existing IT infrastructure and workflows, ensuring recurring revenue. The company’s focus on delivering fast, frictionless payments helps build long-lasting customer relationships, leading to high retention and cross-selling opportunities. The business model is based on generating value through critical solutions and solid customer relationships.

Source: Corporate Website

Balance Sheet: An Increase In The Total Amount Of Accounts Receivable

As of June 30, 2023, the company reported cash and cash equivalents worth $328 million, with accounts receivable close to $19 million, 40% more than what the company reported in 2022. With this level of accounts receivable increase, I would expect an increase in FCF in the coming years.

Unbilled receivables stood at $6 million, 28% more than that in 2022, with total current assets close to $413 million. Finally, property and equipment was equal to $14 million, which was also 10% more than what the company reported in 2022. Total assets were equal to $638 million.

Source: 10-Q

With regard to the list of liabilities, the company reported a decrease in total liabilities of close to 23%. Accounts payable stood at $11 million, -12% less than that in 2022, and accrued expenses and other current liabilities stood at $35 million, with total current liabilities of close to $131 million. The asset/liability ratio and the current ratio seem quite solid, so I would not worry about the financial position of Flywire.

Source: 10-Q

Its obligations include billing accounts receivable, unbilled accounts receivable, and deferred income as part of contractual obligations with customers. I really do not think that investors will be afraid of the total amount of contractual obligations.

Source: 10-k

First FCF Catalyst: Sales And Marketing Efforts Will Most likely Continue To Accelerate Customer Count

Flywire's business strategy is based on expanding its customer reach, by growing existing customers and attracting new customers through sales and marketing efforts. I believe that this is one of the attractive reasons to forecast customer growth and net sales growth. In the six months ended June 30, 2023, the company invested close to $51 million in selling and marketing, which means close to 28% of the total amount of revenue reported in this period. In my view, further investments in sales and marketing will most likely accelerate FCF growth too.

Source: 10-Q

Second FCF Catalyst: Monetization Of Its Payment Platform, Internationalization, And More Services Could Lead To Net Sales Growth

I also expect further monetization of its payment platform by offering complimentary services to its clients' customers and expanding its portfolio of solutions. In addition, the company is looking to expand its ecosystem through channel partnerships, leveraging collaboration with financial institutions and enterprise software providers. The company also plans to expand into new verticals and geographies, capitalizing on its payment expertise in various sectors and markets. In this regard, it is worth noting that Flywire reports sales growth in the Americas, EMEA, and the APAC region.

Source: 10-Q

Third M&A Catalyst: M&A Efforts Could Bring New Customers And More Solutions To Offer To Existing Clients

Flywire is pursuing strategic acquisitions to complement its organic growth as well as to maximize realized value. Management has expertise in the M&A markets. For instance, on July 13, 2022, Flywire acquired Cohort Go, an Australian-based education payments provider. The following is a list of the assets acquired.

Source: 10-Q

Cohort Go reported $4.3 million in transaction revenue and $3.0 million in platform revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2023. It means that Cohort Go could be delivering close to $28 million in net sales in 2023. The purchase consideration was close to $23 million, which is, in my view, cheap. The company trades at 10x sales, and buys businesses at close to 1x forward sales. It appears quite ideal.

Source: Ycharts

Expectations From Other Financial Analysts And My Valuation

I did appreciate quite a bit the expectations of other financial analysts, so I believe that readers may want to have a look at them.

Analysts expect 2025 net sales close to $619 million, 2025 net sales growth of 28%, 2025 EBITDA of $105 million, and net income close to $35.8 million. 2025 free cash flow is expected to be close to $103 million with a FCF margin of about 16%. I did use some of these figures in my cash flow model.

Source: Market Expectations

My cash flow model forecasts 2033 net sales worth $1600 million, 2033 net income of about $78 million, and net margin of about 4.8%. I believe that my numbers are in line with previous financials offered by Flywire.

Source: Cash Flow Expectations

With regards to adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities, my assumptions included depreciation and amortization close to $43 million, stock-based compensation expense of $172 million, and change in fair value of contingent consideration close to -$50 million.

Source: Cash Flow Expectations

Changes in operating assets and liabilities were 2033 accounts receivable of $5 million, 2033 funds receivable from payment partners worth -$192 million, and funds payable to clients of about $366 million.

Besides, with accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities worth $3 million, I also included changes in deferred revenue of close to -$3 million, which implied CFO of $388 million. If we also include 2033 purchases of property and equipment of -$31 million, 2033 FCF would be $357 million, with FCF growth of 8% and FCF/ net sales of 22%.

Source: Cash Flow Expectations

Taking into consideration the EV/FCF forecasts made by other analysts and my own assumptions, I used an EV/FCF of 21x, which I believe is quite conservative. Besides, with a WACC of 5.2%, the net present value of future FCF would be $5.885 billion. If we add cash and cash equivalents worth $328 million and no debt, the implied forecasted equity would stand at $6213 million. Finally, the fair price would be close to $51, and the internal rate of return would be 5.7%.

Source: Financial Model

The Sensitivity Analysis Indicated That My Model Appears Robust With Respect To Changes In EV/FCF and WACC

Flywire does not report debt at all, so I believe that assuming cost of capital close to 3%-7% appears conservative. Besides, I believe that an EV/FCF of around 19x-25x is also conservative considering the net sales growth and FCF/Sales margin forecasted. With these figures, the price forecast obtained stands at $41 and $71 with an IRR of 1%-12%.

Source: Financial Model

Source: Financial Model

Risks

Flywire faces significant risks to its business. In my opinion, the track record of operating losses and the possibility of not achieving profitability are key concerns. In addition, the company should outperform the competition, and adapt to a constantly changing industry. Retaining and attracting customers is crucial along with customer satisfaction and service quality. The company should be careful with fluctuations in financial results. Furthermore, exposure to currency risks also represents an important challenge. I think the ability to scale quickly and ensure secure payments is a critical factor in operations.

Finally, regulatory compliance and challenges as a public company are expected to add complexity. Management is trying to enter into many jurisdictions everywhere in the world, and will have to respect changing regulatory frameworks. If Flywire has to make large efforts to respect new regulations, I think that it may damage the FCF margin at some point.

The local, state, and federal laws, rules, regulations, licensing schemes, and industry standards in the United States and other jurisdictions in which we operate that govern our business include, or may in the future include, those relating to consumer finance and consumer protection, cross-border and domestic money transmission, foreign exchange, payments services, AML and CFT, escheatment, international sanctions regimes, and compliance with the PCI DSS. Source: 10-Q

Competitors

In my opinion, the company's core competition includes legacy payment methods, such as traditional bank transfers and remittance companies, integrated payment providers, B2B payment platforms, and specific software solutions offered by local competitors.

I believe that many competitors face constraints due to outdated technology, insufficient service offerings, poor user experiences, and subpar customer support. In contrast, the company stands out for its modern technology, flexible solutions, and innovative approach, addressing today's customer challenges, including friction in the user experience, the need to adapt to new technologies, fraud prevention, and risk management.

My Opinion

In my opinion, Flywire presents a solid business model and a well-defined business strategy to capitalize on the global payments market. Its focus on custom solutions, advanced technology, and strong customer relationships is promising. With that, there are significant risks, such as the need to achieve profitability and outperform the competition. Furthermore, customer retention and attraction, customer satisfaction, and risk management are critical challenges. Despite this, I believe that Flywire is well positioned to compete and expand, building on its experience, and expanding its presence into new verticals and geographies. I do think that Flywire is a bit undervalued.