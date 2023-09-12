Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
B. Riley: Why I Bought The Commons

Sep. 12, 2023 10:48 AM ETB. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY), RILYL3 Comments
Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • B. Riley has rallied by over 100% from its April lows but the commons are still currently trading at a discount to their 5-year average.
  • The company is currently paying out an 8.6% dividend yield.
  • This is as capital market activity picks up in July and with the US possibly set for a soft landing.

The new 6th Street Bridge viaduct with the Los Angeles downtown city skyline during a beautiful sunset

Jorge Villalba/iStock via Getty Images

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) has had a turbulent 2023 with the commons staging a roughly 140% rally from 52-week lows set in April after falling from $87 per share in 2021 to around $25 per share. The

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield
By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RILY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

C
CPA022784
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (1.63K)
Easily the most complicated investment bank business model, including capital allocation policy, in the entire industry. Recommend tons of due diligence, far more than what is included in this article.
O
Opt4living
Today, 10:50 AM
Premium
Comments (3.75K)
If the common is good then my bonds are great;)
smokyy profile picture
smokyy
Today, 10:49 AM
Premium
Comments (999)
OPY and MCPH way cheaper
