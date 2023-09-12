Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What Happens When Central Banks' Chickens Come Home To Roost?

Summary

  • Markets have been quick to react to individual data points without taking a step back to look at the bigger picture for the US, which is one of economic slowing and disinflation.
  • The Bank of Canada erred on the side of caution and enacted another pause, but then suggested the next day that rates may not be high enough.
  • Concerns are arising that the European Central Bank’s aggressive tightening may have done too much to slow economic growth.

Central bank

honglouwawa

“Chickens coming home to roost” is an idiom that’s been on my mind lately - the idea that your actions will ultimately come back to you. I look at it in parenting terms; how children are raised will be reflected in who they

This article was written by

Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.54K Followers
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.

Comments (1)

billpeace65 profile picture
billpeace65
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (873)
US consumer cracking now in a 70%+ consumer-driven economy. Regional banks breaking due to debt wall rollover for CRE.

Most of the articles claiming soft landing are a mirror image of those in late 2007.
