RH Betting Big That An Inflection Is Near

Back in April, I wrote that RH (NYSE:RH) has been one of the best-run companies of the past two decades, but that it was facing a very tough macro environment. The stock is up over 30% since that write-up, despite the company continuing to navigate a tough environment.

Company Profile

As a refresher, RH is a luxury brand that sells home furniture and home décor under its namesake brand, as well as the Waterworks brands. The retailer sells its products through full-price retail stores and galleries, its website, and outlet stores, and is known for its Sourcebook Catalogue.

At the end of July, it operated 68 RH Galleries, 40 RH outlets, 14 Waterworks Showrooms and 1 Guesthouse hospitality property. Of its RH Galleries, 28 were Design Galleries that average a whopping 33,800 square feet and 14 include restaurants and wine bars.

Q2 Results

For Q2, RH reported that revenue fell -19% to $800.5 million. That edged past analyst expectations for sales of $800.35 million. The company said it saw a $25 million benefit from faster than anticipated deliveries.

Adjusted gross margins fell -530 basis points to 47.5%. Adjusted operating margins dropped -450 basis points to 20.2%. The company said the shift of $40 million of advertising costs from Q2 to Q3 due to later mailings of its Sourcebook helped its operating margins.

Adjusted EPS fell -36% to $3.93. That easily surpassed the consensus by $1.33.

The company opened its huge Design Gallery outside of London to much fanfare. However, the company said because of its countryside location much of its sales would be dependent on interior design and trade businesses, which in turn will be built on establishing relationships with interior design firms and hospitality projects.

The company aggressively bought back stock in the quarter, spending $1.2 billion to repurchase over 17% of its total shares outstanding in the quarter. Overall, it bought back 3.7 million shares at an average price of $325.

Overall, while RH topped analyst expectations for the quarter, without the faster-than-expected deliveries and pushing advertising into Q3, it would have come up short for both revenue and adjusted EPS (not to mention its huge buyback). At the same time, the commentary doesn’t really give any indication whether its big bet on the U.K. will pay off, as it doesn’t appear the company expects to draw a lot of retail customers.

The aggressive buyback by RH came at an interesting time against a tough macro buyback, and clearly helped push the shares higher during the quarter.

Outlook

Looking ahead, the company raised the low end of its full-year revenue guidance to $3.04-3.1 billion for $3.0-3.1 billion previously. It maintained its outlook for adjusted operating margin of 14.5-15.5%.

For Q3, the company guided for revenue of between $740-760 million. It is looking for adjusted operating margins of 8-10%. It expects a $50 million increase in advertising costs in Q3 versus Q2 and it shifts its mailing of one of its sourcebooks into Q3 and mails its first sourcebook into the U.K.

For Q4, RH forecast sales to come in between $760-800 million. It is projecting an adjusted operating margin of between 14.4-16.6%.

The company said it expects the luxury housing market and broader economy to remain challenging throughout the rest of its current fiscal year, as well as into next year. It cited mortgages at 20-year highs and an outlook for them to stay there until Q2 of 2024.

In his Q2 shareholder letter, CEO Gary Friedman wrote:

“We recently mailed our new 604-page RH Interiors Sourcebook, and while it’s too early to read the response with only 40% of the mailing in-home this week, the early indications do look promising. We continue to expect our business trends to inflect in the second half of this year with the mailing of our RH Contemporary Sourcebook in late October and our RH Modern Sourcebook in early January, as well as the refresh of our Galleries over the next several quarters. We believe our inflection point will peak in the first half of 2024 as our new collections fully ramp and we begin another cycle of Sourcebook mailings, completely transforming and refreshing the assortment across the entire brand over a 12-month period. We believe the new collections reflect a level of design and quality inaccessible in our current market and a value proposition that will be disruptive across multiple markets, positioning RH to gain market share throughout fiscal 2024. While a product transformation of this magnitude will be margin dilutive in the short term as we cycle out of waning collections, we believe it will once again become margin accretive as selling rates stabilize and allow for supply chain and sourcing efficiencies.”

Later on the company’s conference call, Friedman said: “So I think we're set up better than we've ever been set up in the history of the business. And I think we'll have the biggest inflection point we've ever had is my view -- by Q2 of next year.”

No one will ever accuse Friedman of lacking confidence, and while he expects the macro environment to remain a drag, he sees a huge inflection coming to the business over the next year. Given his track record, it’s tough to bet against him, although he is starting to make some big international bets where the company doesn’t have a track record.

Valuation

RH stock currently trades at 14.2x the FY2024 (ending January) consensus EBITDA of $596.9 million and 11.7x the FY2025 consensus of $703.8 million.

From an EBITDAR perspective, it trades at 12.8x FY2024 estimates and about 11x FY2025 estimates.

It trades at a forward P/E of 28.4x the FY24 consensus of $9.89 and just at 19.6x the FY25 consensus of $14.42.

Revenue growth is expected to drop -14.0% this year, and then grow over 7.5% the year after.

RH trades at a wide premium to its peer group given its long-term track record.

RH Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

RH continues to navigate a tough environment, but CEO Gary Friedman is extremely confident that the company is near an inflection point. He showed his confidence by buying back 17% of the company’s shares outstanding in Q2. This isn’t the first time Friedman has aggressively bought RH stock, as the CEO levered up back in 2017 to repurchase over half of the company’s shares in the first half of 2017. While risky, this proved to be a huge win for shareholders.

The question is can Friedman’s second buyback bet pay off nearly as well as his first. Entering Europe and high interest rates add some complexity to the picture, and there likely was some pull forward of purchases during Covid, but betting on Friedman has been a very good investment in the past. While RH’s valuation is well above peers, I don’t think its valuation overall is that pricey.

While I think one can add a starter position here, I’d like to wait a little longer to see how things play out, as home improvement is expected to start to decline next year and there are still a lot of unknowns. A lower stock price or signs that RH is seeing a sales inflection would give me more confidence in increasing my rating.