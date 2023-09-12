Feverpitched

Investment Thesis

The tourism industry, characterized by its cyclical nature, faced one of the most significant economic shocks of the past decade when COVID-19 prompted extended periods of travel restrictions and stay-at-home measures. However, one of the standout business models in this sector is that of airports. Airports possess substantial barriers to entry due to the immense investment requirements and space constraints. Moreover, they typically do not compete primarily on price, distinguishing them from sectors like hotels or airlines.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte, located in Mexico, embodies these favorable qualities. Notably, three years have passed since the onset of the pandemic, yet international visitor levels have not yet fully rebounded to pre-COVID levels, as we will delve into shortly. This situation presents an intriguing investment opportunity within the airport sector.

Business Model

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) has concessions to develop and operate airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in different cities. It also operates the NH Collection Hotel at Terminal 2 of the Mexico City Airport and the Hilton Garden Inn hotel at the Monterrey International Airport.

Sales Distribution

According to Mexico's Airports Law, revenues must be classified into Aeronautical Services and Non-Aeronautical Services.

Aeronautical Services: These are those revenues related to essential activities for the operation of the airport. Includes charges to passengers, aircraft parking, passenger gateway, airport security services, among others. Non-Aeronautical Services: These revenues are those that are not essential for the operation of the airport. Can be the leasing of spaces to restaurants, airlines and commercial stores that are located inside the airport.

There is a third category that is often called by different names, either "construction" or "improvement of assets". The important thing is that these are reported as "income" and are related to the improvement of the facilities of the airport, but it has exactly the same value in cost of sales, so it ends up having a value of net zero.

During FY2022, 59% of revenues came from Aeronautical Services, 22% from Construction and 19% from Non-Aeronautical Services. Regarding sales by airport, 55.3% came from Monterrey, since this is the largest city in northern Mexico, 10.4% from Culiacán and the remaining 34.3% came from all other airports.

Industry Overview

Mexico is among the countries that welcome a significant number of international flights globally. Moreover, the vast geographical expanse of the country necessitates the extensive use of domestic flights for national tourism.

To put this into perspective, a cross-country road trip in Mexico could take more than 50 hours, and even a journey from the country's interior to a popular destination like Cancun would require approximately 22 hours by car. Consequently, airports play a crucial role in Mexico, catering to the needs of international tourists, domestic travelers, and business trips alike. Flying is often the preferred mode of transportation to avoid day-long journeys.

When we examine the data for the most visited countries in 2022, as reported by the World Tourism Organization (OMT), it becomes evident that Mexico is a regular fixture within the top 10 rankings.

In 2021, Mexico welcomed 55 million international visitors, a number that grew to 66 million in 2022, generating an estimated economic impact of approximately $26 billion for the country in 2022. During the same period, OMAB reported revenues of $612 million, accounting for approximately 2.2% of international visitor spending. This revenue-to-visitor spending ratio has consistently hovered around 2% to 2.2% from 2016 to 2022.

For 2023, Mexico anticipates an even greater economic impact of around $31 billion from international visitors, which could translate to approximately $685 million in revenues for OMAB, assuming the same 2.2% share. This would mark a 12% increase in revenues compared to 2022.

While this data reflects the encouraging recovery underway in global tourism, it's worth noting that Mexico's international visitor numbers are still notably below the pre-pandemic average of 97 million over the four years preceding the global health crisis. Let's explore the implications if international visitor levels were to return to those pre-pandemic figures:

OMAB could grow its income by 10-12% CAGR only due to the recovery of tourism. To this growth we could add the construction of new airports or the expansion of existing ones and we would have growth close to 15% annually.

Oligopoly

Another relevant data to review would be the top 10 Mexican airports with the greatest activity during 2022. The results of this list were also contrasted with data provided by PAC.

Mexico City (AICM). Cancún (ASR). Guadalajara (PAC). Tijuana (PAC). Monterrey (OMAB). Los Cabos (PAC). Puerto Vallarta (PAC). Mérida (ASR). Del Bajío (PAC). Culiacán (OMAB).

This data underscores the significant market dominance held by various airport groups in Mexico's most visited cities. In the map below, purple points represent ASUR (ASR), red ones denote OMAB, and green points indicate GAP (PAC) airports.

In terms of market share, as of 2022, PAC accounted for 31.3% of passengers, ASUR held 24.2%, and OMA had 14.2%. This essentially forms an oligopoly, with these four airport groups collectively controlling 98% of the market, including the inclusion of AICM, the privately-owned international airport in Mexico City.

Key Ratios

As depicted in the graph, OMAB's revenues have displayed a robust and nearly continuous upward trajectory over the years, barring the downturn in 2020 resulting from pandemic-related restrictions that kept people at home. Even when accounting for this exceptional event, the company has achieved an impressive average annual revenue growth rate of 15% over the past decade.

What's particularly noteworthy is the high level of profitability that accompanies this growth. OMAB has consistently maintained EBITDA margins approaching 55% and Free Cash Flow margins of around 40%. These are margins that not even some technology companies have.

Taking a close look at the balance sheet, it appears to be in good health, even when considering the recent challenges that prompted OMAB to take on additional debt to weather the crisis. Presently, the company maintains a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.4x, indicating its ability to cover its net debt with the EBITDA generated over the past year and a half. While this ratio had been consistently below 1x previously, the temporary increase in debt levels in 2020 was a prudent response to the circumstances.

Importantly, the current debt levels appear manageable, and there's an expectation that they will gradually decrease in the medium term.

The company has managed to maintain stable levels of Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) close to 30% and Return on FCF Employed of 25%.

This is a financial metric employed to assess a company's profitability and its effectiveness in utilizing its capital. In simpler terms, it measures a business's ability to generate profits from its invested capital and in the case of OMABs, it shows us how profitable it is to have an airport.

Although a high ROCE can attract competition that seeks to benefit from these returns, in the case of airports it is not that simple, since it would not make sense to build an airport next to another to try to steal market share, not to mention that you would require government permission and a large investment. That's why I think these returns are quite sustainable over time.

OMAB's approach to capital allocation is noteworthy. The company primarily funds its operations through the cash flow generated by its core business activities, although recent circumstances necessitated the issuance of debt, totaling over $11 billion MXN, in just the last two years. The primary allocation of this cash is directed toward rewarding shareholders through buybacks and dividends, which collectively accounted for 54% of capital utilization over the past five years.

However, it's important to note that the company has also allocated a substantial portion of its cash flow in the past couple of years to debt repayment, amounting to approximately 6 billion MXN. This decision aligns with the context of recent debt issuances.

Overall, OMAB's management of cash flow appears sound, and there is an optimistic outlook that once debt levels stabilize, shareholders will reap greater benefits through increased returns in the form of buybacks and dividends.

Valuation

Considering the data mentioned above, I will estimate sales growth of 12% annually until 2027.

I will maintain the EBITDA and FCF margins generated during FY2022 and apply a multiple of 10x and 15x respectively due to the cyclicality of the sector, although I understand that these are quite conservative assumptions.

The result of this conservative valuation is a yield of 17% compounded annually over 5 years, which is even more attractive considering that OMAB has a dividend yield of almost 5% if bought on the NASDAQ.

Risks

Economic and Demand Risks: Economic downturns, recessions, or currency devaluations can lead to reduced passenger and cargo traffic, which can negatively impact airport revenues. These factors are often beyond the control of airport operators.

Regulatory and Political Risks: Changes in government policies and regulations, including taxation, airport fees, or customs procedures, can affect airport operations and profitability. Political instability or corruption can also pose risks to business continuity.

Infrastructure and Maintenance Risks: Aging or poorly maintained infrastructure can lead to safety concerns and operational disruptions. Adequate investment in maintenance and upgrades is crucial to mitigate these risks.

Final Thoughts

Airports are one of the business models with the greatest competitive advantages and the numbers prove it, however, they are still a cyclical industry that could be affected if the much-announced recession arrives, since it could cause fewer tourists to decide to take vacations and consequently there are fewer arrivals to the country.

Still, the current valuation is attractive and the dividend yield alone already provides a solid basis to consider OMAB as a resilient way to gain exposure to Mexico's tourism.