The Historical Investment Thesis May No Longer Apply To CROX

We previously covered Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in July 2023, discussing its impressive returns over the past few years, easily outperforming its consumer apparel peers and the wider market.

At that time, Mr. Market appeared to have discounted its forward prospects, due to the deceleration in its top and bottom line expansion after the massive pulled forward growth during the pandemic.

We had been optimistic about its short-term reversal, attributed to the doubled profit margins and improving balance sheet. Unfortunately, it appeared that our over-optimism must be reined in indeed.

We shall be discussing CROX's recent excellent execution first, followed by Mr. Market's bearish sentiments on its future prospects, which we believe have naturally triggered the stock's depressed stock valuations and prices.

CROX Delivers Exemplary FQ2'23 Performance

On the one hand, CROX delivers exemplary FQ2'23 revenues of $1.07B (+21.2% QoQ/ +11.2% YoY) and adj EPS of $3.59 (+37.5% QoQ/ +10.8% YoY).

Thanks to the step up in HEYDUDE prices/ margins, the company's overall gross margins have further expanded to 57.9% (+4 points QoQ/ +2.7 YoY) and operating margins to 29.7% (+3% QoQ/ +0.4 YoY). This is despite the rise in its operating expenses to $302.82M (+33.5% QoQ/ +21.2% YoY).

The improved profitability has also allowed CROX to grow its balance sheet with cash and equivalents of $166.24M (+32.2% QoQ/ -11.2% YoY), while consistently deleveraging to $2B (-11.1% QoQ/ -27% YoY) in the latest quarter.

In addition, the company has already recorded lower net leverage of 1.51x, based on the annualized FQ2'23 EBITDA of $1.32B (+32.7% QoQ/ +13.7% YoY). This is compared to the higher net leverage of 4.07x in FQ1'22, based on the annualized EBITDA of $700.28M (+3.9% QoQ/ +31.8% YoY) and peak debt levels of $2.85B then.

As a result of the improved profitability and lower debt levels, we may see the management intensify its existing share repurchase program worth $1B in H1'24 if not H2'23.

However, Mr. Market Maintains Its Bearish Outlook, Despite The Excellent Performance

CROX 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

On the other hand, despite these promising developments, CROX trades at NTM EV/ Revenues of 1.90x and an NTM P/E of 7.28x, still negatively impacted compared to its 1Y mean of 2.30x/ 9.47x and 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 1.72x/ 20.84x, respectively.

The same pessimism has also been observed with its consumer apparel peers, such as NIKE (NKE) at NTM P/E of 26.06x and V.F. Corporation (VFC) at 8.54x, compared to their 1Y mean of 31.19x/ 11.23x and pre-pandemic mean of 29.57x/ 23.50x, respectively.

Even if we are to compare against the sector median P/E of 16.25x, it is apparent that CROX's forward prospects have been discounted in the intermediate term.

CROX YTD Stock Price

The same downtrend is also observed in their stock prices' movement YTD, thanks to the pessimistic sentiments surrounding consumer goods. This is compared to the notable recovery reported market-wide (SPY) and the tech rally thus far (QQQ).

This is likely attributed to the restart of federal student loan payments from October 2023 onwards, potentially worsening the impact of the elevated interest rate environment while further tightening consumer discretionary spending.

With the CROX stock already losing -38.6% of its values since the April 2023 top, while recording lower highs and lower lows over the past few months, we may see the stock retest its critical support levels of $90, implying a downside of -3% from current levels.

The market sentiments also depend on how things develop prior to the next Fed meeting on September 20, 2023, with the August 2023 CPI to be released by September 13, 2023.

Consensus Forward Estimates

Given these developments, we believe the valuations make sense for now, especially due to CROX's projected deceleration in the top and bottom lines at a CAGR of +9.5% and +10.1% through FY2025, respectively.

The management's underwhelming FY2023 guidance already confirms our suspicions, with overall revenues of $4.03B (+13.5% YoY) and adj EPS of $12.02 (+10% YoY). This is compared to its FY2022 YoY expansion of +53.7% and +31.2%, respectively, implying the end of the hyper-pandemic era growth cadence.

However, CROX investors should not be discouraged, since the FY2023 numbers are still improved compared to its historical levels of +5.9%/ +215.3% during the pre-pandemic period.

Since the normalization from the hyper-pandemic levels of +42.4%/ +89.3% is a natural process, we believe that the pessimism embedded in its stock prices and valuations has been overdone indeed.

Then again, while we may have been confident about the reversal of CROX's valuations to the normalized levels of 17x in the previous article, it appears that our short-term investment thesis may not be valid anymore, due to the potential impact of the uncertain macroeconomic outlook as discussed above.

Based on the consensus FY2025 adj EPS estimates of $14.57 and its NTM P/E valuations of 7.80x, we are also looking at an intermediate-term price target of $113.64, implying a minimal upside potential of +13.7% from current levels.

So, Is CROX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

CROX 5Y Stock Price

Therefore, while we are still bullish about CROX's long-term prospects, it remains to be seen if its critical support level may be breached in the near term.

As a result of the reduced margin of safety and potential volatility, we prefer to rate the CROX stock as a Hold (Neutral) here. Interested investors may be well advised to wait a little longer until bullish support materializes and a sustainable floor is found.

Patience may be a more prudent choice for now. This is a classic case of when past performance is no longer indicative of its future results.