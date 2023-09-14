Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crocs: Sentiments Are Quickly Reversing

Sep. 14, 2023
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.05K Followers

Summary

  • Crocs may be a classic case of when past performance is no longer indicative of its future results.
  • Thanks to the immense pulled forward growth during the hyper-pandemic period, we are witnessing an expected normalization cadence through FY2025.
  • In the short term, CROX's prospects are also clouded by the elevated interest rate environment, worsened by the repayments of federal student loans from October 2023 onwards.
  • With discretionary spending expected to further tighten, it is unsurprising that its consumer apparel peers' valuations/stock prices have been moderated as well.
  • While we are still bullish about CROX's long-term prospects, it remains to be seen if its critical support level of $90 may be breached in the near term. Patience may be a more prudent choice for now.

Wall mounted red warning light, spinning and blinking, air raid siren

xxwp/iStock via Getty Images

The Historical Investment Thesis May No Longer Apply To CROX

We previously covered Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in July 2023, discussing its impressive returns over the past few years, easily outperforming its consumer apparel peers and

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

