Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy Rating On Microsoft Ahead Of Its Next Leg Higher (Technical Analysis)

Sep. 12, 2023 11:29 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)2 Comments
Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Microsoft Corporation share price has had a strong rally in 2023, and I expect that will continue.
  • Technical analysis suggests that Microsoft is in a new uptrend and has multiple support levels in place.
  • Seasonality and strong growth in cloud services are positive factors for Microsoft's future performance.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Timely Trader. Learn More »

French headquarters of Microsoft, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

HJBC

Ubiquitous enterprise software OG Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), like most large tech companies, has enjoyed a banner year for share price returns in 2023. After a tumultuous bear market last year, the rally we've seen this year has recaptured that and

If you liked this idea, sign up for a no-obligation free trial of my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Timely Trader! I sift through various asset classes to find the best places for your capital, helping you maximize your returns. Timely Trader seeks to find winners before they become winners, and keep you out of losers. In addition, you get access to our community via chat, direct access to me, real-time price alerts, a model portfolio, and more.

Sign up today!

This article was written by

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
22.77K Followers

I've been covering financial markets for ten years, using a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners (and losers) early, particularly when it comes to growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MSFT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

seashore1 profile picture
seashore1
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (253)
Without price targets or time frame, just so many words.
Buyandhold 2012 profile picture
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 11:48 AM
Investing Group
Comments (54.39K)
$MSFT is overpriced.

So it's a hold.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.