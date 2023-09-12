SCHD Vs. VOO: Narrowing Of Valuation Gap Is Expected

marchmeena29

Rotation to value is expected

The chart below is our chart for the day. The chart shows the yield spread between the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) since 2012. As seen, the yield spread ("YS") currently hovers around 2%. It is not only far above the average during this period of time (around 1.05% only), but also near the peak level.

Looking into the issues a bit more closely, we see that SCHD is not only at a large discount compared to VOO but also at a sizable discount relative to its own historical track record. As shown in the chart below, SCHD is currently yielding 3.53% on a TTM basis, about 10% higher than its 4-year average yield of 3.2%, implying a valuation discount of around 10% relative to its own history.

At this point, tech investors might argue that VOO (which is top-heavy due to the overweight of a few mega-cap tech stocks like the FAANG) SHOULD trade at a premium relative to SCHD (which mostly holds value stocks), the value sector (that's why it gets the name). The thesis of this article is precisely to address such an argument. The remainder of this article will detail my thesis mainly from two angles:

First, I will show that historically, VOO does not outgrow or outperform SCHD (at least not by too much). Actually, if you use dividends as a measure of economic earning, SCHD has been outgrowing VOO's earnings by a large margin as you can see from the chart above. To wit, SCHD's dividend growth rate has been 13.9% in the past five years, more than double VOO's 6.1%.

Second, with the current valuation gap, I will argue that it is nearly inevitable for the value gap to narrow, resulting in an outperformance from SCHD compared to VOO.

VOO and SCHD: basic information

VOO probably needs no introduction. It is Vanguard's flagship fund based on the S&P 500 index. SCHD is a much smaller fund, and some basic information could help facilitate the rest of the analysis. It tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100™ Index. More specifics are provided in its Fund description below (slightly edited with emphases added by me):

The fund's goal is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100™ Index… The fund tracks an index focused on the quality and sustainability of dividends and invests in stocks selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on financial ratios.

The differences in their indexing methods are reflected clearly in their holdings. As you can see from the following chart, SCHD holds a higher percentage of stocks than VOO in healthcare, finance, consumer non-durables, and also energy - the typical places you would go to hunt for value stocks. While it has a much lower exposure to electronic technologies and technology services.

As a result, after a long bull run largely fueled by tech stocks, SCHD now trades at much lower valuation multiples compared to VOO. As you can see from the bottom part of this chart, its current P/E ratio is only 14x, a discount of almost 40% compared to VOO's 23.4x. Its P/B ratio is 3.67x, a discount of almost 15% compared to VOO.

Historical returns and profitability

Investors are of course always willing to pay a high premium to pursue stocks with higher profitability and higher growth rates. However, I do not see too much justification here in the comparison between SCHD and VOO.

As aforementioned, if we use dividends as a measure of economic earning, SCHD has been growing its earnings much faster than VOO in the past few years. In terms of profitability, SCHD's return on equity is about 26.1% (obtained simply by dividing the P/B ratio by the P/E ratio quoted above). And in contrast, VOO's ROE is about 18.9%, actually lower than SCHD by a good amount.

In terms of total returns in the long term, VOO has been admittedly leading SCHD in the past 10 years as seen in the chart below. However, the lead is quite minor (218.8% vs. 197.4%). A total return of 218.8% in 10 years translates into an 8.10% annual rate of return. And a total return of 197.4% in 10 years translates into a 7.01% annual rate of return.

Projected returns

Then how did SCHD manage to underperform VOO (albeit slightly) given its faster earnings growth and better profitability? This is largely due to the valuation divergence. As you can see from the following chart, measured by dividend yield, SCHD's yield increased from about 2.6% 5 years ago to the current 3.5%, translating into a valuation compression. While VOO's yield decreased from 1.75% 5 years ago to the current 1.5%, translating into a valuation expansion. The end result of this divergence is the widest gap mentioned at the beginning of the article, which has offset a good portion of SCHD's superior profitability and growth.

Looking forward, I see the closing of the gap to be nearly inevitable due to several considerations. First, the gap is simply too wide at its current level. Second and more importantly, I view the valuation of many heavyweights in VOO to be unsustainable. A main driver for VOO's valuation expansion has been the market's optimism on a few mega caps in the S&P 500 index (more elaborations are provided in our other article). Several of these mega caps, such as Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA), are deemed by the market as the winners in futuristic technologies such as AI and autonomous cars. And the market is willing to pay absurd multiples for them (see the next chart). The combination of high valuation multiples in these mega-cap stocks and their disproportionate weights in the S&P 500 index makes a valuation correction in VOO very likely.

Even if there is no change in valuation multiples, a simple back-of-envelop calculation (shown in the chart below) still shows good odds for SCHD to outperform VOO. The concept behind this calculation has been detailed in our earlier article. In a nutshell, the basic idea of this calculation is that:

The long-term ROI for a business owner is simply determined by two things: A) the price paid to buy the business and B) the quality of the business. Part A is determined by the owner's earning yield ("OEY") when we purchased the business, approximated by the earning yield here (and that is why PE is the first dimension in this chart). Part B is determined by the quality of the business and that is why ROCE, return on capital employed is the second dimension. Here, we are approximating the ROCE by the ROE calculated in the earlier section.

In the long term, the earnings growth rate is governed by the product of ROCE and the Reinvestment Rate.

So, the end result is that: Longer-Term ROI = A + B = E/P + ROCE*Reinvestment Rate

Assuming a 5% reinvestment rate, SCHD is projected to return 8.4% per annum, far exceeding VOO's 5.1% due to SCHD's higher ROE and also higher earning yield at current price levels. Finally, having a large portion of the return as cash dividends (3.5% dividend yield out of 8.4% total return potential) adds another layer of safety to the investment.

Other risks and final thoughts

In terms of downside risks, I see essentially identical macroeconomic and geopolitical risks for both SCHD and VOO. Although SCHD does entail a few specific risks compared to VOO. First, as seen in the next chart SCHD has much higher turnover rates (14%) compared to VOO (only 2%). Such higher turnover rates could lead to tax consequences, especially if the fund is held in a non-sheltered account. Also, if you recall from an earlier chart, SCHD's fee is 0.06%, 2x higher than VOO's 0.03%. Although both 0.06% and 0.03% are low enough in an absolute sense. On the positive side, thanks to SCHD's choice of value stocks, it has suffered substantially lower volatility risks in the past. As seen in the last chart, its beta has been only 0.87 in the past, compared to VOO's 1.00.

To summarize, SCHD's valuation is completely out of whack compared to VOO in my view almost by any measure, ranging from yield spread (near a 10-year peak), P/E (almost 40% lower than VOO), and P/B (almost 15% lower despite its much higher ROE). In my mind, such a wide valuation gap is largely caused by the risk appetite of the market fueled by the recent epic quantitative easing amid the pandemic. The risk appetite is most concentrated in the mega-caps that have disproportionate weights in VOO. As the easing now turns into a monetary tightening, the reversal of the valuation divergence is nearly inevitable in my view. Even without valuation changes, I still see better return potential from SCHD due to its superior profit, much higher earnings yield, and much higher cash dividend yield.