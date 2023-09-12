Cameco: Bright Near-Term Outlook With Improving Market Fundamentals, 20% Upside
Summary
- Cameco stock has risen by 35% since May, but this analysis suggests a strong near-term outlook.
- Strong uranium prices are expected to drive a 20% share price appreciation.
- The completion of the acquisition of a 49% interest in Westinghouse Electric Company is expected to further increase profits.
- I do much more than just articles at The Natural Resources Hub: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
When I last examined Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) in May 2023, I stated:
"Cameco is a vertically-integrated uranium fuel vendor in an oligarchic industry, making it one of the best-positioned mining companies to benefit from a uranium bull market. Investors seeking to profit from the next up-cycle may want to consider Cameco as their first choice before exploring alternative options. Cameco's share price has been hovering around C$33 or US$25 per share since 2022... Interested investors may want to establish a position before the stock breaks out of its current range."
Since then, several significant developments have occurred. On August 2, 2023, Cameco released its second-quarter results, indicating that 'the broader uranium market is moving toward replacement-rate contracting' and that 'a new long-term contracting cycle is underway.' Additionally, on September 3, 2023, Cameco announced a reduction in its 2023 production guidance for both its Cigar Lake and McArthur/Key Lake uranium operations. This production cut is expected to have a ripple effect on uranium prices, as Cameco will need to enter the spot market to purchase uranium to offset its lost production.
In part driven by recent news flow, Cameco's stock has risen by 35% since my last article was published four months ago, as shown in Figure 1.
Now, let's update the investment thesis based on the latest developments.
Operations and financials
The uranium division of Cameco produced 4.4 Mlb of uranium (U3O8) in the second quarter of 2023, a 57% increase from the same period a year ago, despite a 28% decrease in uranium sales volume, from 7.6 Mlb to 5.5 Mlb, as illustrated in Figure 2.
Cameco's fuel services division produced 3.4 million kgU of uranium hexafluoride (UF6) in the second quarter, marking an 8% decrease compared to the previous year. However, uranium hexafluoride sales volume increased by 14% year over year, as shown in Figure 3.
In the second quarter of 2023, Cameco realized average prices of C$67.05/lb of U3O8 and C$35.63/kgU of UF6, both slightly higher compared to one year ago, as shown in Figure 4.
Due to the rise in commodity prices and shifts in sales volume, Cameco generated $482 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2023, marking a 13.6% decrease compared to the same period last year. However, gross profit increased by 13.8% to $110 million, as indicated in Table 1.
Gross margin, net margin, and FCF margin remained robust in the second quarter of 2023, although they were lower than the previous quarter, as shown in Figure 5.
Outlook
The production reduction at both Cigar Lake and McArthur/Key Lake uranium operations is expected to lower Cameco's 2023 production guidance to 18.7 Mlb, down from 20.3 Mlb. This implies that Cameco aims to produce 4.7 Mlb in each of the remaining two quarters of 2023, still reflecting significant year-over-year production growth. The impact of the production cut on this year's earnings is expected to be offset by the potential strength in uranium prices resulting from Cameco's entry into the spot market to purchase uranium and compensate for the lost production.
Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO, said
"...for 2023, we have increased our consolidated revenue outlook, which is primarily driven by higher expected average realized prices under our contract portfolio and increased deliveries in our uranium segment."
It's worth noting that sales of uranium and converted fuel historically spike in the fourth quarter, as shown in Figures 2 and 3. Considering the ongoing strength of uranium prices, I maintain confidence in Cameco's ability to achieve robust results in the remaining two quarters of 2023.
In 2024 and beyond, the acquisition of a 49% interest in Westinghouse Electric Company is expected to lead to an increase in profit.
Gitzel commented on uranium fundamentals,
"We are seeing improving market fundamentals with prices for uranium rising, and UF6 conversion prices hitting new record-highs... With over 118 million pounds of long-term contracting industry wide so far this year, we are happy to say that we believe there is clear evidence that the broader uranium market is moving toward replacement-rate contracting. Based on the rate of contracting seen year-to-date, we expect industry long-term contracting volumes in 2023 to exceed those in each of the last 10 years. We believe this is a good indication that a new long-term contracting cycle is underway."
Downside risks
Cameco exposes investors to multiple risks. Firstly, a delay in the restart of the Japanese nuclear fleet could negatively impact uranium prices and shift sentiment toward nuclear energy unfavorably. Secondly, any production problems at the Cigar Lake mine may result in a further decrease in production. Thirdly, there could be delays in the Westinghouse acquisition as per the terms outlined in the acquisition agreement.
Investor takeaways
Despite the recently announced production reduction, Cameco's uranium franchise has a bright near-term outlook. Although the share price has appreciated significantly since my last article, Wall Street analysts have set 12-month price targets that are 20% above the current share price, as shown in Figure 1. Interested investors still have an opportunity to establish a position before the release of the third and fourth quarter results, which are expected to be an improvement over the second quarter.
Join The Natural Resources Hub today and gain exclusive access to high-quality investment ideas and expert insights from Laurentian Research. Experience the power of informed decision-making and maximize your gains with moderate risk.
Sign up for a free trial now and take your investment strategy to the next level. Click HERE to get started.
This article was written by
As a natural resources industry expert with years of successful investing experience, I conduct in-depth research to generate alpha-rich, low-risk ideas for members of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH). I focus on identifying high-quality deep values in the natural resources sector and undervalued wide-moat businesses. This investment approach has proven to be extremely rewarding over the years.
Some abridged samples of my writings are published here. However, for a more extensive selection, I recommend accessing TNRH, a sought-after Seeking Alpha Investing Group. By joining TNRH, you gain access to:
(1) A stream of high-alpha actionable investment ideas;
(2) Live portfolios for both capital appreciation and income generation;
(3) A suite of tools to assist you in making informed investment decisions;
(4) Trade alerts and multiple thematic newsletters; and
(5) A vibrant community of investors to exchange ideas and share information as well as direct, private access to me.
Sign up today HERE to immediately benefit from Laurentian Research's comprehensive research and the TNRH platform. Start exploring the wealth of valuable resources available to you!
* * *
Disclosure: Besides myself, TNRH is fortunate enough to have multiple other contributing authors who post articles for and share their views with our thriving community. These authors include Silver Coast Research, among others. I'd like to emphasize that the articles contributed by these authors are the product of their respective independent research and analysis.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments