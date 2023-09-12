Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ResMed: Stock Re-Rating To 20x Forward P/E Is A Buy Opportunity

Sep. 12, 2023 11:52 AM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
456 Followers

Summary

  • RMD is a buy as I expect that the market will re-evaluate the stock and return it to its historical average.
  • Sales for ResMed in 4Q23 increased by 23% YoY, driven by device sales and unexpected growth in mask sales.
  • Gross margin pressures persist, but I anticipate that gross margin will eventually catch up with revenue growth momentum.

Focused, serious medical scientists analyzing research scans on a computer, working late in the laboratory. Lab workers examine and talk about results from a checkup while working overtime

Sean Anthony Eddy

Overview

My recommendation for ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is a buy rating, as I expect the market to re-rate the stock back to its historical average (pre-COVID) once everything normalizes. Specifically, gross margin should recover over time as the business mix, inventory balance, and freight

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
456 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.