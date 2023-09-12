Canopy Growth Is Soaring On Cannabis Hype, But Looks Like A Long Term Zero

dvulikaia

When the US Department of Health and Human Services sent its recommendation to the US Drug Enforcement Administration to reclassify cannabis as a schedule III drug, it made sense that stocks of US cannabis operators soared, given that such a move would directly impact both their legislative futures as well as their profitability. But few would have guessed that one of the biggest winners from a stock price performance perspective would have been seen in the Canadian operator Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), which may not see any immediate boost from such legislative reform. CGC was once the most well-known cannabis stock in the world, and that former fame may have helped drive the strong recent price performance. This latest rally, however, has only created yet another opportunity for short sellers to return to this name, as the times when CGC had a strong balance sheet have long passed and I predict that it is only a matter of time before the company runs out of cash on its balance sheet. I am downgrading CGC to “strong sell” as this looks like a troubled name

Canopy Growth Stock Price

Just 5 years ago, CGC was on top of the world after soaring to incredible heights on the back of a large cash infusion from Constellation Brands (STZ). Now, the company is holding on for dear life, though the stock has recently caught a spark.

Data by YCharts

I last covered CGC in January where I explained why I was downgrading the stock to a sell. The stock has recovered some of its losses since then, but the fundamental picture continues to worsen and the latest set of news does little to help the actual underlying fundamentals of the company.

CGC Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, CGC delivered 3% YoY growth in net revenue. Adjusted gross margin turned positive, gaining 700 bps to 5%. The company was still deeply unprofitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

Despite being most well known for being a cannabis company, CGC has seen cannabis net revenues struggle, showing a 26% YoY decline in net revenue in the quarter. The company saw its strongest growth in its beverage line BioSteel, which grew at an incredible 137% pace in the quarter.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

That growth came at a cost. CGC is selling its BioSteel at negative gross margins - excluding BioSteel, gross margins would have stood at around 18%.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

The strong growth in BioSteel helped to offset the cost savings realized in the quarter. Even as the company has been trying to rein in costs for many quarters now, the adjusted EBITDA loss still stood at 53% of net revenue.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

Free cash flow was even worse, with the company burning through $151 million in the quarter - up 6% YoY. That’s a bad sign for the company, given that the company’s balance sheet continues to get worse with each passing quarter. CGC ended the quarter with $571 million of cash versus $1.05 billion of debt - at this pace, the company might run out of cash in just a handful of quarters. Looking ahead, management continues to expect positive adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year excluding losses from BioSteel (but is such a metric reasonable given that the product made up 30% of net revenue in this past quarter?).

FY24 Q1 Presentation

On the conference call, management noted that subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company had “entered into a series of agreements with certain of its secured and unsecured lenders” which are expected to “reduce total debt by approximately $437 million by the end of Q3 FY2024 and reduce annualized interest costs by approximately $20 to $30 million.”

Readers should focus on the “total debt” verbiage as the company’s financial press release indicated that they had mainly paid down these debt issues with cash on hand. It is unclear how much cash we should expect the company to have when it reports earnings the next quarter.

Management noted that they had made substantial progress towards its goal of an asset light business model, noting that they had divested their national retail store operations, reduced their cultivation footprint to two sites, and outsourced their production to contract manufacturers. Investors can be forgiven for wondering - why are losses still so big here?

Is CGC Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

At recent prices, CGC was trading at around 18x 2031 earnings estimates.

Seeking Alpha

In my view, those estimates look very optimistic given that they are implying 7.3% net margins.

Seeking Alpha

CGC has long been touted as an investment proposition on potential legalization of cannabis in the United States, and the above analysis of their financial results helps to indicate why. CGC has struggled to drive profitable operations in Canada, which may have a lot to do with the fact that it is such a small market relative to the United States.

FY24 Q1 Presentation

CGC has aimed to position itself for potential legalization through various strategic investments, including some large acquisitions of companies like Jetty, Wana, as well as large investments in the multi-state operator TerrAscend (OTCQX:TSNDF).

FY24 Q1 Presentation

In an earlier report on the company, I had estimated their stake in TSNDF to be worth as much as $1.1 billion under bullish scenarios. With TSNDF stock plunging since then, the warrants are more or less worthless, leaving around $100 million in total value for that stake.

The critical problem here is that CGC is operating at deep losses both from an operating margin and cash flow perspective. After many years of Canadian operations, it is clear that unit-level margins are too low in that country (there is too much competition) and will not be able to assist the company in achieving the operating leverage needed to drive overall profitability. The company already has a net debt balance sheet, and may burn through all of its cash in just a couple of quarters if it continues burning cash at this pace. The company would not be facing this issue if it had a stronger net cash position, but its voracious appetite for M&A is clearly a self-inflicted wound. At this point, the potential saving grace for the company seems to center around the possibility that the company could either raise capital through issuing shares (perhaps after furious rallies like the one over the past week) or through selling its stake in TSNDF and other US operators. The latter scenario might prove difficult given that the company only indirectly owns equity ownership (that only converts to direct ownership upon legalization) and the former scenario is likely to come at a huge dilutive cost to current shareholders. I am doubtful that CGC's "strategic investments" in the United States will offer the saving grace needed to fix the financial and valuation issues, as the growth outlook for operators in the country has diminished for quite a while now. The only real bullish scenario I see here is if the United States legalizes cannabis fully, and quickly. That seems highly unlikely to occur in my view, though anything is possible. Full legalization may enable CGC to export cannabis from Canada into the United States, making full use of its cultivation facilities. This may help increase gross margins as well as overall volume and it is possible that the company may be able to compete profitably from such a position, given that many of the current state operators may be relying on smaller isolated facilities. But the issue here is that the rapidly deteriorating balance sheet means that this possibility only helps the company if it can occur very quickly (again, the company looks like it will run out of cash imminently).

From a valuation perspective, CGC is trading at just under 3x sales, a hefty multiple given that many stocks of US operators are trading well below 1x sales. This is a name which looks dangerous both from a financial and valuation perspective. Short sellers may need to exercise caution in positioning bearish bets due to the high potential volatility in the name, but long term it is hard to argue against more pain ahead for this name. I rate the stock a strong sell as the recent rally look misplaced and is likely to prove short-lived.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.