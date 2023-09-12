Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dow: Price Pressure Continues

Sep. 12, 2023 12:26 PM ETDow Inc. (DOW)1 Comment
Ellsworth Research profile picture
Ellsworth Research
566 Followers

Summary

  • Dow's stock price has declined in the first quarter this year and has broadly traded sideways thereafter.
  • The stock held up quite well as inflation, customer destocking and the economic slowdown has hit Dow midships if earnings are considered.
  • In spite of a pandemic, high inflation and fluctuating earnings, Dow has consistently increased cashflow, lowered debt and kept investing in the business.
  • Yet, assessing the bear case, continued price pressure may materialize if economic growth remains subdued in Eurasia.
  • While the company is well managed, I will not expand my position yet.

Indianapolis - February 2016: Dow AgroSciences World Headquarters

jetcityimage

In January 2023 Dow's (NYSE:DOW) stock price reached a level of US$60 but declined in March after which it has been trading sideways at approximately US$55 per share. Yet, the stock price does not reflect the fact that the inflationary

This article was written by

Ellsworth Research profile picture
Ellsworth Research
566 Followers
European DGI with a background in engineering and data analysis.Through SA I share the research upon which I base my personal investment decisions. In this regard my articles should not be interpreted as investment advice, but rather as an opinion. In the process of gathering information about a certain stock I encourage readers to consider opinions of different writers, preferably with opposing views as part of the due diligence process.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ING, DOW, RIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

In this article I share the research upon which I base my personal investment decisions. Therefore the content or any information in this article should not be considered investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

V
Valuestocks007
Today, 1:29 PM
Premium
Comments (9.88K)
Thanks for your update! The balance sheet work they have done since the spin is outstanding! I like the CEO and the business long term!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.