Rivian: Focus On Production Progress Over Perfection

Sep. 12, 2023 8:00 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)TSLA6 Comments
Stone Fox Capital
Summary

  • Rivian Automotive has rapidly increased EV production and has the potential to become a leading contender in the EV race.
  • The company is still facing significant losses and needs to cut costs to reach its long-term gross margin goal.
  • Rivian has a cheaper valuation compared to Tesla and has faster growth rates, making it an appealing investment option.
Ford To Sell 8 Million Shares Of Electric Vehicle Maker Rivian Stock

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

With the legacy automakers facing major union strikes and potential cost increases, Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) has the potential to quickly become a leading contender in the electric vehicle ("EV") race. The company has ramped up EV

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor founded in 2010. 
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.

Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

The Diligent CPA in NJ
Yesterday, 8:43 PM
Stone Fox, as a CPA, don't you have a going concern issue with Rivian losing over $1 bill every quarter? With all the new SUVs and pickups arriving in '24, how exactly does Rivian ever turn profitable? Rivian is already losing about $1.2 bill/qtr. Compeition is just starting. In '24, Kia EV9 SUV comes out and will only cost about $55k or less. Tesla's cybertruck will only cost about $40k. Rivian's cheapest vehicle... the R1T - dual cab pickup... starts at $73.0k. Who is going to pay the prices Rivian is charging? Between the billion dollar per quarter losses now; and onslaught of competition arriving in the next several months, how exactly does Rivan ever turn profitable?
David G.
Yesterday, 9:19 PM
@The Diligent CPA in NJ Why don't you take a look at a company called Land Rover to imagine who is paying the prices Rivian is charging. Which company offers more hp, torque, and performance. You are in the dark no more.
Zeusy Zeus
Yesterday, 9:21 PM
@The Diligent CPA in NJ doesn’t take a CPA to figure this out. All you have to do is look at Tesla and it’s a similar story. Tesla wasn’t profitable until Model 3 their lower end cheaper mass production vehicle. The goal here is Rivian has enough money until they launch R2 in 2026, R2 is their Model 3. Meanwhile making every effort to reduce costs along the way. Additionally the competition you speak of will be fierce but the Rivian vehicles are priced to perfection. There’s no other vehicle for a similar price tag that you will get what you’re getting with Rivian. Of course there will be cheaper vehicles like the Fisker and what not but they won’t compare to the Rivian. It will be like driving a low end Ford Explorer to a Range Rover. People will pay for the Rivian because it’s a great vehicle.
Frank Thomas in Florida
Yesterday, 8:37 PM
Is it possible something really good is about to happen? Like a new model release? Besides share price moving higher every day, short interest as of 8/31/23 down to 86.3 mill; vs. on 7/14/3 of 92.2 mill shares. Rivian only had 942 mill sh o/s as of 6/30/23
Zeusy Zeus
Yesterday, 9:23 PM
@Frank Thomas in Florida Nope not at all. People before were counting on the drop after the run up of earning seasons with puts most likely. Now there’s no news so it’s pretty calm.
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 8:25 PM
Agree. Great article.
