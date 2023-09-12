Leszek Kobusinski/iStock via Getty Images

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) has been a solid performer since my initial write-up on the name back in February, generating a total return of nearly 15%, outpacing the S&P. Let's catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, AM operates low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines primarily for use by its parent Antero Resources (AR), which owns 29% of AM. All of the midstream company's contracts are fee-based or serviced-based with inflation escalators, and from its parent, it typically gets 33 cents per MCF on low-pressure gathering and 20 cents per MCF on compression. Third-party fees are typically higher.

The company also has a water business where it earned about $4.21 a barrel for fresh-water delivery last quarter. Its water business represents about 15% of the total.

Volume Growth Continues

Given its ties to AR, AM's results are very dependent on the drilling activity of AR. The E&P saw its Q2 volumes rise 5% year-over-year, accelerating from its 3% increase in Q1. Natural gas volumes fell essentially flat, while liquids volumes climbed 16% as it continued to focus its development on more liquids-rich areas.

On its Q2 call, AR said that it once again set a number of company and industry drilling and completion records in the quarter. It said that completion stages averaged more than 11 per day in the quarter, a 40% improvement from a year ago, while drill-outs averaged 4,000 feet a day, up 9% year-over-year. As a result, the AR increased its full-year production growth by 100 MMcfe/d at the midpoint, or by 3%. For its part, AM sees this having a bigger impact on its 2024 volumes.

Given that AM is a volume story that isn't impacted by price, that's good news for the midstream operator that its largest customer's operating performance and well results have been so strong.

AR's drilling activity and AM's acquisition of Crestwood's (CEQP) AR dedication in September, as well as some compression from EnLink (ENLC) helped power its results even more in Q2. AM saw an 11% increase in low-pressure gathering to 3,304 MMcf/d and a 17% increase in compression to 3,251 MMcf/d. High-pressure gathering rose 4% to 2,922 MMcf/d, while freshwater delivery fell -5% to 105 MBbl/d. Note that the CEQP acquisition added 200 Mcf/d of low pressure gathering, and that organic low pressure volumes rose 5%.

AM also noted that it was able to relocate several underutilized compressor units to support growth in other areas. It is in the process of moving eight more and have them online in 2024.

The strong volume growth led to a nearly 10% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $242.5 million for AM. Free cash flow, meanwhile, climbed over 31% to $138.6 million.

AM ended the quarter with leverage of 3.5x, down from 3.7x at the end of 2022. It is looking to get to 3.0x leverage in 2024.

Looking ahead, AM maintained its current outlook, having raised it the prior quarter. The company is projecting full-year adjusted EBITDA of between $950-990 million, a $20 million increase from prior guidance. CapEx is projected to be between $180-200 million. Free cash flow is expected to be between $550-590 million. It anticipates paying out approximately $430 million in dividends and has free cash flow after dividends of between $125-155 million.

Discussing its outlook on its Q2 earnings call, CFO Brendan Krueger said:

"I think as you look at the capital program for AM, you have the benefit of the efficiency gains at AR, which leads to lower well connect capital needed on the AM side. You continue to have larger -- higher lateral feet per well on average each year. So that's beneficial to AM's capital program. And then the second piece that we've talked a little bit on past calls is just related to compression reuse. So you're starting to see more of that benefit, and you'll see that play out, particularly in 2024 with about $15 million of incremental savings related to that compression reuse that Paul talked about in his prepared remarks. So excited about the capital program going forward. You should see '24 capital lower than '23 capital. And then on the volume side, just as a reminder, again, the fee rebates are falling away on the AM side in 2024. When you combine that with the fact that AR is maintaining production at the higher levels, it equates to nice single to high single-digit EBITDA growth at AM as you move into 2024. So a great spot to be in for AM to have consecutive years of strong EBITDA growth and capital declining. Good spot to be in as we look forward."

AM put up solid, steady results in the face of a weak natural gas price market that has seen many producers pull back on rig activity. However, its parent has low break-evens, firm transportation locked-in, and is more tied to liquids, so I wouldn't expect to see any pullback in activity. Meanwhile, AR is also continually improving its well efficiency too, leading to more volume growth.

With AR upping volume targets, AM moving some underutilized compression around, and prior fee rebates rolling off, 2024 should be another solid year for AM.

Valuation

AM trades at 8.6x the 2023 EBITDA consensus of $969.1 million. Based on the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $1.06 billion, it is valued at 7.9x.

The stock has a free cash flow yield of about 10% based on 2023 projections calling for $570 million in FCF. And it pays out a dividend yield of ~7.6%. With CapEx expected to drop in 2024, its free cash flow yield based off of 2024 numbers could be close to 12%.

The company was leveraged 3.5x at the end of Q2. It anticipated getting to 3.0x leverage by the end of 2024.

AM has one of the cheaper valuations in the space, despite its strong balance sheet and growth outlook.

AM Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

Despite the stock's strength this year, AM remains one of the more attractive midstream stocks in my view. Its parent, AR, is seeing nice operational efficiencies leading to increased production volumes, while at the same time, it will have about $48 million in volume rebates roll-off next year. Combined with saving $15 million in Capex by relocating underutilized compressors, the company looks poised to generate strong free cash flow next year.

AM has held its distribution steady since 2021, but with its low leverage and a 1.3x coverage ratio (based off of an FCF), which should increase next year, I think a distribution hike could also be in store for 2024. That could be an added catalyst for the stock.

The biggest risk to AM would be any change to AR's drilling plans or well performance. The midstream operator also previously gave AR volume rebates when commodity prices were low, so while it has no direct price exposure if NGL and nat gas prices get too low, it can cause ripple effects that impact AM as well. With E&Ps cutting back drilling activity in other higher-cost basins and energy demand increasing, though, I remain constructive that natural gas prices will rebound.

The stock currently trades at a discount to most G&Ps. However, given the strength of its parent, low leverage, and growth outlook, I think you can argue that the stock should trade at a premium to its peers. My $14 target is about a 9x multiple on 2024 EBITDA. My "Buy" rating remains unchanged, and I think AM is a solid option at current for any investors looking for a high-yield investment option.