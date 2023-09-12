Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Antero Midstream: Steady Performance And 2024 Shaping Up To Be Strong

Sep. 12, 2023 12:57 PM ETAntero Midstream Corporation (AM)3 Comments
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.26K Followers

Summary

  • Antero Midstream is benefiting from the solid operating efficiencies of its parent, Antero Resources, as the E&P's volumes increase.
  • AM stock remains one of the cheapest in the G&P midstream space.
  • AM's strong volume growth and cost-saving measures position it for strong free cash flow and a potential distribution hike in 2024.

Ploty, Poland - October 02, 2022. Baltic Pipe.Terminal construction compressor station of the new natural gas pipeline between the Norwegian North Sea and Poland - Baltic Pipe

Leszek Kobusinski/iStock via Getty Images

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) has been a solid performer since my initial write-up on the name back in February, generating a total return of nearly 15%, outpacing the S&P. Let's catch up on the name.

Company

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.26K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 1:47 PM
Comments (17.33K)
@Geoffrey Seiler
Thanks for article on AM.
Good management- same with AR.
I own at $4.11 with yield on my cost of 20.9%.
b
brocktune
Today, 1:44 PM
Comments (596)
4.5-5.0% position for me, reinvesting the dividends from a Covid base gives me about 19 fresh shares quarterly. Love it.
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 1:31 PM
Premium
Comments (7.02K)
I don't look for a dividend increase until 2025. I think that next year will be devoted to leverage reductions.
Elliot Miller
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.