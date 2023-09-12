Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nu Skin: Attractive Valuation Trumps Near-Term Risks

Sep. 12, 2023 1:08 PM ETNu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
236 Followers

Summary

  • Nu Skin Enterprises had been impacted by COVID-19 initially and tough macro-environment recently, leading to a decline in sales and lowered guidance for 2023.
  • The company reported resilient Q2 earnings with sustained gross margins and in line EPS supported by strong growth in China.
  • Despite the challenges, the valuation appears attractive at just 8.7x Fwd PE and a forward dividend yield of 6.7%.

Young woman applying sunscreen at the beach

AleksandarNakic

Investment Thesis

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) has been battered, firstly as a result of COVID-19 which hampered its direct sales operations, and now due to challenging macro and inflationary headwinds squeezing consumer wallets. It reported resilient earnings for Q2 with sustained

This article was written by

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
236 Followers
Investment analyst with about a decade of experience within Financial Services including a Wall Street Bank. Focused on long term value creation in select stocks that are undercovered and could have a significant growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.