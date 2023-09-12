August CPI Report: Back In The 0.2% MoM Environment?

Torsten Asmus

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI inflation report for August on Sept. 13. This will be the pivotal data point, as it will directly influence the Fed's monetary policy decision next week on Sept. 20. Currently, the market expects the Fed to hold interest rates at 5-5.50% level. But the "hot" CPI print could force the Fed to hike, which could be a shock for the market, given the current expectations.

The consensus expectations

The US BLS releases four CPI metrics: Core CPI year-over-year, core CPI month-over-month, headline CPI year-over-year and headline CPI month-over-month. Which one of these inflation measures is the most important?

Headline CPI YoY

The media usually focuses on the headline CPI year-over-year. The market expects the CPI YoY to increase from 3.2% in July to 3.6% in August. Note, the headline CPI peaked at 9.1% in July 2022, and since the peak has been consistently falling down to 3% in June 2023. Thus, the stock market and the media "celebrated" the disinflationary process. However, it seems like the headline CPI is on the rise again, in what could be the second wave of inflation.

Core CPI YoY

The Fed, on the other hand, is thought to be more focused on the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices. The core CPI is expected to fall drastically from 4.7% in July to 4.3% in August. Note, the core CPI peaked at 6.6% in September 2022, and since it has been falling. Unlike the headline CPI inflation, the disinflationary process in the core CPI is still unfolding.

So, it seems like the headline CPI is on the rise in the second wave of inflation, while the disinflationary process in the core CPI is still in place. What make of this? Note, both readings are still well above the 2% inflation target.

Core CPI MoM

But what really matters is the month-over-month CPI reading, especially the more recent inflationary prints. Specifically, the Fed wants to see a consistent 0.2% month-over-month increase in inflation, with some months coming at 0.1% - this produces a 2% annual inflation, which is the target.

So, the market expects the core CPI to come at 0.2% MoM in August, which would be a third consecutive 0.2% print. This would definitely be a positive sign that inflation is returning to the 2% annual target area.

The year-over-year core CPI is expected to fall, due to the base effects, as the 0.6% print in August 2022 will be replaced with the expected 0.2% print in August 2023. Looking even further, the core CPI will likely continue falling in September as the 0.6% print in September 2022 is replaced with hopefully 0.2% print, which could push the core CPI below 4%.

Headline CPI MoM

On the other hand, the headline CPI is expected to break the streak of three consecutive months of 0.1%/0.2% MoM prints with the spike to 0.6% increase in August - this would be the biggest spike in CPI in the last 12 months.

When looking at the base effects, the headline CPI is expected to sharply increase in August, then likely moderate in September/October, before rising again in November and December, well above the 4% level.

The subcomponents tell the story

The subcomponents of the CPI reveal what's driving the inflationary/disinflationary process.

Rent inflation

The shelter inflation contributed 90% of the increase in inflation for July. As the chart below shows, the rent inflation is decelerating, but at a very slow pace, and still at a very high level, well above 7%.

Services inflation

The services inflation, which is heavily dependent on the labor market and wage growth, has eased from 7.5% down to 5.7%, however, the disinflationary process has either paused or stopped in July at 5.7%, matching June's 5.7% reading.

Energy inflation

The major disinflationary boost to the headline CPI fall from 9.1% to 3% has been the deflationary effect of energy inflation since March, peaking in June, exactly when CPI bottomed at 3%.

What to focus on in the August CPI report?

Obviously, the most important reading will be the core CPI MoM print, which if it comes at 0.2% as expected will extend the 0.2% streak to three consecutive months. This would give the Fed some comfort that inflation is on the right track to return to the 2% target over the next 12 months.

However, note, the core CPI 0.2% MoM print streak needs to extend indefinitely. And this is where the key problem lies - the current macro environment does not support a steady 0.2% MoM inflation world.

The August headline CPI MoM inflation print is expected to show the biggest spike in the last 12 months due to the spike in the oil price (CL). Why is oil spiking? We are in the process of de-globalization where Russia and Saudi Arabia need high oil prices, and they're cutting the supplies to push oil higher. Brent crude already is well above the $90/barrel level, heading towards $100. The energy components of CPI will start to become inflationary.

The unfolding trend of unionization in the US and the use of strikes to negotiate higher wages also is inflationary, particularly for service inflation. Inflation has increased, but the wages have not kept up, and people are behind. Either the prices have to fall (deflation) or wages have to rise (inflation). Wage growth and higher service inflation is a more likely outcome, which is also likely to affect rent inflation as wages rise.

Implications

The core CPI is expected to show a 0.2% MoM world, while at the same time the headline CPI is expected to show the biggest MoM spike over the last 12 months. This is not consistent with a sustainable 2% inflation environment.

The Cleveland Fed Inflation Nowcast actually expects a "hot" inflation reading, with the core CPI rising 0.4 MoM (in August and September) and the headline CPI rising at 0.8% MoM.

Thus, there's a possibility that the actual readings exceed the expectations, even though the Nowcast model has been overestimating inflation over the last two months.

The stock market (SP500) has been rising since November 2022 bottom until July 2023, reacting to the falling inflation and still a resilient economy. The disinflationary process has ended with the 3% bottom in CPI, and now we are facing either the second wave of inflation, or the "last mile" of the disinflationary process where CPI needs to fall from 3% to 2%.

The bullish scenario is based on the expectations that we are in the perpetual 0.2% MoM world, with still positive economic growth. Given the current macro environment, this is unrealistic.

The next 12 months are likely to produce more inflationary shocks, like the current energy shock, which is likely to force the Fed to induce a deep recession, which actually is consistent with the previous inflationary episodes. Thus, my outlook on S&P 500 is still negative.