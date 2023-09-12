Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The U.K. Jobs Report Is More Dovish Than It Looks

Sep. 12, 2023 1:00 PM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • Private-sector wage growth in the UK barely increased in level terms between June and July, and alternative data from payrolls showed a second consecutive fall in median pay.
  • We still expect a rate hike next week, but with unemployment rising too, this latest data doesn't scream a need to lift rates much further.
  • For now, our base case is that September’s hike will be the last.

By James Smith

The UK wage numbers are more dovish than they look at first glance.

At headline level, regular pay growth stayed at 7.8% on a 3M/YoY basis - no surprises there. But drill down and if you strip out the public

