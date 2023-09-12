Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Uranium Energy: Investors Are Still Waiting For Production Start

Sep. 12, 2023 1:26 PM ETUranium Energy Corp. (UEC)DML:CA, DNN, CCJ, CCO:CA, SRUUF
The Methodical Investor profile picture
The Methodical Investor
1.53K Followers

Summary

  • The Resource size for Uranium Energy Corp.’s various properties sums to 226.2 Mlbs (M&I) and 102.7 Mlbs (Inferred).
  • Uranium Energy's recently completed purchase of an exploration-stage property in Canada’s Athabasca Basin is reviewed.
  • The company’s Wyoming-based Christensen Ranch ISR Project is apparently nearing production.

Periodic Table Uranium

JacobH

I last covered Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) in May, assigning the stock a Sell rating. My thesis revolved around the fact that the company does not produce any uranium and has been relying on the sale of

This article was written by

The Methodical Investor profile picture
The Methodical Investor
1.53K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCJ, DNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.