Exxon Mobil: Take Some Profit Near All-Time High Prices

Sep. 12, 2023 12:45 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)CVX13 Comments
Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We started our bull thesis on Exxon Mobil back in Oct 2021.
  • Our bullish thesis was built around 3 return drivers: Profitability recovery, supply shortage, and attractive valuation.
  • After a total return of 100%+ since then, it is a good time to examine these drivers again.
  • We felt that all 3 drivers had run their course and recommended investors to take some profit.
  • Valuation is still attractive amid an overall expensive market. However, return potential in the near term is limited due to the lack of immediate catalysts.
A Exxon gas station is seen with dark blue sky in the background at dusk.

JHVEPhoto

XOM: Both Price and Profitability have Peaked

Readers familiar with our writings know that we have been long-term bulls on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). We posted our first bullish thesis on the stock back in Oct 2021 and

This article was written by

Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
12.59K Followers

** Disclosure: I am associated with Sensor Unlimited.

** Master of Science, 2004, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Management Science and Engineering, with concentration in quantitative investment 

** PhD,  2006, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Mechanical Engineering, with concentration in  advanced and renewable energy solutions

** 15 years of investment management experiences 

Since 2006, have been actively analyzing stocks and the overall market, managing various portfolios and accounts and providing investment counseling to many relatives and friends.

** Diverse background and holistic approach 

Combined with Sensor Unlimited, we provide more than 3 decades of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing market, credit market, and actual portfolio management. We monitor several asset classes for tactical opportunities. Examples include less-covered stocks ideas (such as our past holdings like CRUS and FL), the credit and REIT market, short-term and long-term bond trade opportunities, and gold-silver trade opportunities. 

I also take a holistic view and watch out on aspects (both dangers and opportunities) often neglected – such as tax considerations (always a large chunk of return), fitness with the rest of holdings (no holding is good or bad until it is examined under the context of what we already hold), and allocation across asset classes.

Above all, like many SA readers and writers, I am a curious investor – I look forward to constantly learn, re-learn, and de-learn with this wonderful community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

Investing for Freedom profile picture
Investing for Freedom
Today, 1:37 PM
Comments (3.51K)
Dripping. Never sell a winner. I know you are taught that you will never lose to sell a winner. Let me tell you bluntly: this is false. You do not know where the stock price will go in the short to mid-term, and market-timing (buy low sell high) is not a working strategy for the long term. Most stock market return comes from a small group of wining stocks, no one can predict which one is the future winner. If you happen to own one, never sell. I mean, seriously: Do not sell your winner.

$XOM is a winner stock.
alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 1:36 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.31K)
You're wayyy out of touch! Taking profit last year was prudent. Now is the time to relook at it.
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 1:33 PM
Premium
Comments (9.89K)
Long since 1999 on this one.. holding for the long term.. OPEC and Russia seem content to drive up the price of oil... the profits will be rolling in all of 2023 and probably likely into 2024.. more dividends , less debt good combo! I will continue to drip and hold!
r
redriverd5452
Today, 1:17 PM
Comments (172)
Reference the "supply-demand imbalance", how does the Saudi & Russian production cuts that just started affect your thesis?
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 1:16 PM
Premium
Comments (1.9K)
Nice reticle with reasonable conclusions. I agree that Exxon does not have much upward mobility however a sale of the stock at its current level would portend a substantial tax liability. Exxon is currently a very well run company with a now pristine balance sheet. The 50 billion dollar ongoing buyback should continue as FCF should support the dividend along with the buyback with some billions left over. The dividend is no longer at the forefront of managements focus as it draws close to 15 billion to support so the increases will probably be in the 3-4 cents per share per quarter. Nonetheless with growing low cost oil from Guyana and the Permian Gulf and 30 billion in cash Exxon is at least a hold
G
G1949
Today, 1:25 PM
Comments (1.71K)
@Jlexus1953 I agree, I’m not selling. We’re in an oil super cycle. Xom is printing money with Guyana.
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 1:28 PM
Premium
Comments (1.9K)
@G1949 thanks for the reply. With oil over $90 a barrel FCF will probably exceed dividend and buyback creating a surplus. Exxon already has almost. 30 billion in cash so opportunities abound
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 1:33 PM
Premium
Comments (9.89K)
@Jlexus1953 I want more dividends!! But you bring up some great points! Should be net cash positive by the end of the year.
aptosian profile picture
aptosian
Today, 12:49 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (642)
I agree. I swapped it to CIVI
