U.S. Trade With World Shrinks Again

Summary

  • The value of goods imported and exported by the United States with the world continued to shrink in July 2023.
  • For the trailing 12-month average of the combined total of U.S. imports and exports, that continues a trend that began after this measure of trade peaked in February 2023.
  • The overall value of goods traded between the U.S. and the entire world has fallen by about $29 billion since February 2023.

The value of goods imported and exported by the United States with the world continued to shrink in July 2023. For the trailing twelve-month average of the combined total of U.S. imports and exports, that continues a trend that began after

Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

