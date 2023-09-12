Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Presents at 2023 Barclays Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 12, 2023 12:42 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.46K Followers

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM) 2023 Barclays Financial Services Conference September 12, 2023 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Brooke Major-Reid - Chief Capital Officer

Rob O'Hare - SVP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Ramsey El-Assal

Okay. Welcome, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us. It's my pleasure and honor to welcome Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer, Rob O'Hare, Senior Vice President of Finance at Affirm. I'm Ramsey El-Assal. I cover payments and processors and IT services at Barclays on the equity research side. Thank you so much for joining us. I appreciate it. As usual. Maybe just sort of to level set for the audience, could you give us an overview of the funding - of Affirm's funding strategy?

Brooke Major-Reid

Sure. Thank you for having us. Good morning, everybody. So, Affirm funds its business and our loan origination business through three primary channels. We have traditional warehouse lines which we have multiple partners, large diversified global investment banks. We fund also in the ABS market. We do static and revolving deals, and we also have a forward flow or a loan sale program in which we sell loans. So, all of those channels really help us to not just access deep pools of capital, but do we do so in a sustainable way. So, from a funding perspective, we have the ability to create partnerships, but also do so sustainably to fund the business over time.

Ramsey El-Assal

Talk about the ABS market. That's a topic that comes up once now and again with investors. How has the ABS market evolved over the past months, kind of, and maybe especially focusing on what's been happening year-to-date?

Brooke Major-Reid

Ye. So, we've been active in the ABS market, but we've been doing so very thoughtfully. As you know, it hasn't been as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.