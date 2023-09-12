Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Geron Corporation: The FDA, Catalysts And New Competition From Old Drugs

Sep. 12, 2023 1:55 PM ETGeron Corporation (GERN)2 Comments
Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
6.92K Followers

Summary

  • GERN's New Drug Application for imetelstat in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes has been accepted for standard review by the FDA.
  • The FDA's approval of Bristol-Myers Squibb's Reblozyl as a first-line treatment in lower-risk MDS may impact the positioning of imetelstat.
  • Another imetelstat competitor, decitabine/cedazuridine is being evaluated as a potential treatment for lower-risk MDS and could pose a challenge to imetelstat.
  • GERN has plenty of cash to make it to an FDA decision on imetelstat and launch the drug, if it is approved.
Close up of examining of test sample

deliormanli/iStock via Getty Images

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is currently awaiting FDA approval, or rejection, of its New Drug Application (NDA) for imetelstat in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). When I last wrote about GERN, I noted the already approved competitor drug, Reblozyl (luspatercept), from Bristol-Myers Squibb (

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
6.92K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
Today, 2:29 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (5.75K)
Although I didn't go into it in detail, Astex's poster presentation at SOHO notes previous results with another hypomethylating agent called azacitidine in LR- MDS. Azacitidine, like decitabine is normally used IV, but an oral formulation was developed called CC-486 (now approved as Onureg in AML) and was run in a phase 3 placebo-controlled trial.
Those results were disappointing as there was no survival benefit of oral azacitidine vs placebo. An actual benefit of azacitidine on transfusion dependence (ie more patients achieving transfusion independence with oral azacitidine than placebo) was seen but it seems to have been offset by increased deaths in the first 56 days, mostly due to infections. That is why it is important to balance the immunosuppressive effects of azacitidine (same applies with decitabine) with its activity in MDS.
pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/...

Anyway that CC-486 trial used 300 mg oral azacitidine daily for 21 out of every 28 days. Other trials of oral azacitidine are underway, at a range of doses, and so it may be possible to go with a lower dose but get the same benefit on producing transfusion independence, without the increased infections. Indeed Astex was successful with its optimization work with decitabine/cedazuridine so BMY/CELG might be able to use Onureg in LR-MDS yet.
c
crichardt13
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (11.83K)
GERON has been in business for 33 years and NEVER had a drug approved...full stop.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.