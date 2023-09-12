Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EnLink Midstream Grows Their CCS Division

Sep. 12, 2023 2:22 PM ETEnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC)DEN, XOM
Aaron Goldberg profile picture
Aaron Goldberg
578 Followers

Summary

  • EnLink's stock has entered a long-term trading range between $8.50 and $13.50 per unit.
  • The company plans to invest $1.5 billion in CCUS projects over the next 7 years to meet growing demand.
  • EnLink has signed a transportation service agreement with Exxon Mobil to move CO2 captured from CF Industries and Nucor Steel to a sequestration site in Louisiana.

Reduce CO2 emission concept in the hand for environmental, global warming, Sustainable development and green business based on renewable energy.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

EnLink's (NYSE:ENLC) go-go days of 2022 (as M&A activity peaked) are now behind us, but we still have a lot of positive news to report. The ridiculously easy money was made climbing from a unit low of $0.88 per unit reached on

This article was written by

Aaron Goldberg profile picture
Aaron Goldberg
578 Followers
I have over 30 years of personal investing experience. My articles cover mostly small to mid sized midstream companies and larger topics like the energy transition and macro questions, like when will we hit peak shale? I consider myself a value investor and recommend companies that produce high returns over a 3-8 year time horizon. As value returns to other sectors, I will broaden my articles to include other names.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.