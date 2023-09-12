marrio31

The bull market of 2023 has created countless winners and (relative) losers, as bull markets always do. That's because some sectors perform better in bear markets, some better in bull markets, and others - like energy - trade off of commodity pricing. However, given that we're in the middle of a raging bull market, and I believe will remain as such for some time, it is my belief that investors should want exposure to areas that are best suited to take advantage of that bull market.

In this article, we'll examine a more traditional approach to investing that focuses on shareholder yield. That is, the combination of cash dividends, net debt pay down, and share repurchases producing a "yield" of total capital returns to shareholders. The instrument we'll be examining is the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD). The fund is well constructed for what it is, but it's expensive to own, and has been underperforming the market. For those reasons, I don't think it has any place in your portfolio, and I'm hitting it with a sell rating.

What is SYLD?

The idea behind SYLD is to own companies with strong free cash flow ("FCF") that use that FCF to return capital to shareholders via dividends, debt pay down, and share repurchases. The fund owns about 100 companies that fit strict screening criteria that include the above, but also low financial leverage and other quality factors.

Here's a look at the fund's asset allocation as of the end of the second quarter; while SYLD is actively managed, holdings don't change materially over time.

Fund website

The fund owns mostly large-cap companies, which you'd expect given the focus on FCF and capital returns. More interestingly, if we look at sector weights, the fund is heavy in energy, financials, and materials, sectors which tend to have low growth but generate high FCF. That's fine for meeting the goal of the fund's yield requirements, but it also means your holdings have little in the way of growth prospects.

Fund website

We can see with the top 10 holdings that no stock makes up more than 2.1% of the total portfolio, with Chevron (CVX) being the top holding. That makes SYLD extremely diversified, and as I've said before, very high levels of diversification simply means that you're likely to get a rough market return. I prefer concentrated funds in sectors that I think will outperform, but that's just my personal preference. SYLD is exactly the opposite of that.

Charting the course

My guess is that the kind of investor that wants to own SYLD is also the kind of investor that thinks technical analysis is some sort of voodoo magic. However, I rely upon technical analysis as I believe it has a lot of value, and below, we'll see a decent, but not spectacular chart.

StockCharts

SYLD is forming a symmetrical triangle after a big uptrend, which is a continuation pattern that should resolve with higher prices. The PPO and 14-day RSI have reset to their respective centerlines during this pullback, which is a good sign. I would expect SYLD to rise into year-end, but the problem I have with it is that I see other funds/indices rising more. On a relative basis, then, SYLD is a sell in my view.

Below I've plotted 20-day correlations between SYLD and the Dow 30 (DIA), as well as the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) to give you an idea of the way SYLD trades.

StockCharts

You can see in the top panel the correlation to the Dow is extremely high most of the time. That simply means the two instruments trade in the same direction most of the time. With the bottom panel, you can see its correlation to QQQ really isn't very strong at all. These correlations illustrate that SYLD is much more likely to trade with slow growth names like what you find in the Dow 30, rather than growth-oriented names like you get in the QQQ. This helps frame up risk/reward for SYLD by comparing it to familiar instruments.

Now, because SYLD trades like the Dow, it's underperformed this year.

StockCharts

We can see that while it's been better than the S&P 500 (SP500) at times, for the year, it's fallen behind by about 8%. The crowd that likes funds like SYLD tends to labor over finding every tenth of a percent in yield, but if you're underperforming by 8%, another tenth or two of yield isn't doing you any good.

Yield and expenses

Let's turn our attention to the yield now, as that's obviously a key component of a fund like SYLD. Below, we have five years' worth of yields for SYLD, compared to both the S&P 500 and the Dow 30 for reference.

Seeking Alpha

SYLD's dividend payments are variable, so the yield moves up and down over time based solely on that. However, it does have a decent premium to the Dow at +79bps, and to the S&P 500 at +124bps. The problem is that SYLD is quite expensive to own.

Seeking Alpha

The expense ratio is 59bps, meaning that much of the yield premium over the Dow and S&P is erased by the cost of owning it.

For all of these reasons, while SYLD is well-run and does what it sets out to do, it has no place in your portfolio. If you want capital appreciation, this is the wrong instrument as it has almost no exposure to growth. If you want yield, it's okay, but the expense ratio makes it so that about one-fifth of the yield is eaten up by cost of ownership. So, if it's not good for yield, and it's not good for capital appreciation, why own it?