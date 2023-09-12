Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Questions Hover Over Alibaba Cloud Unit With Chairman's Surprise Resignation

Sep. 12, 2023 2:45 PM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.7K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba said its former Chairman Daniel Zhang will leave his new position as head of its cloud unit to manage a tech fund with a $1 billion contribution from the company.
  • The cloud unit is facing a number of challenges, including Beijing’s growing preference for state-run companies to handle sensitive data.
  • At the end of the day, we really can’t blame Zhang if he simply wanted to take a break after all the controversy he weathered and future challenges he would have faced as head of Alibaba’s cloud unit.

Businessman sending and showing resignation letter to employer boss. Quiting a job, businessman fired or leave a job concpet.

Charnchai

E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA, 9988.HK) has had to navigate some extremely-turbulent skies these last few years, marked by government clampdowns, a pandemic, a building economic slowdown and some major new competition. Now it will have to do so

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.7K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.