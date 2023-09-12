RiverNorthPhotography

Alongside many other regional banks, shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have taken a hit over the past year in the wake of the regional banking crisis. However, on Monday, the company announced a 6% increase in its dividend to $0.35. Doing so is clearly a sign of confidence by the board and management in the company’s future prospects, and while I believe investors can own FITB for the dividend income, I am not so optimistic in the company’s prospects to recommend shares here in the hope of meaningful upside.

In the company’s second quarter, it generated adjusted EPS of $0.87; however, I expect earnings to fall sequentially, likely into the $0.75-$0.80 range during the third and fourth quarters. The failures of several regional banks, starting with Silicon Valley, set off a significant fight to retain deposits, materially increasing funding costs during Q2. While these headwinds built during the quarter, Q3 will be the first full quarter of this higher deposit cost. At the same time, FITB is also seeing some increased pressure on credit cost, though from a solid level.

In Q2, net interest income fell by about 3% to $1.46 billion as net interest margin fell by 19bp to 3.1%, as you can see below. Last year, NIM had been expanding as the company, like most regional banks, benefitted from a higher fed funds rate on its loan portfolio while passing on little of those hikes to customers. In recent months though, in an effort to limit deposit flight, banks like Fifth Third have significantly increased deposit yields, helping to retain deposits but at the cost of thinner margins.

The 19bp compression in NIM during the quarter speaks to the cost of this strategy, but on the bright side, end of period deposits were 1% higher sequentially. Deposits are also down just 1% over the past year. By comparison, system-wide deposits have fallen by 4% in the past 12-months, so FITB has held its own in the fight for deposits, aided to an extent by its large presence in the faster-growing Southeast US.

While still well below Fed funds, the 2.3% interest bearing cost is actually higher than some other regional banks like M&T Bank (MTB), though a bit below others like Capital One (COF). Because of how aggressively the bank has moved on deposit rates (up 220bp in 12 months), the vast majority of the pain should be behind the bank. One area of concern though is that just 60% of deposits are insured. As we saw earlier this year, uninsured deposits can be less stable, which is why I am glad to see FITB building up capital levels to address that potential risk. We will discuss capital more below.

Because of deposit outflows in Q1, Fifth Third had to rely on more wholesale funding, which tends to be more expensive than deposits since there is no FDIC guarantee. It was encouraging to see these balances come down in Q2, though they do remain quite elevated. Given the level of wholesale funding, I was surprised to see the company’s securities portfolio rose by $1.3 billion sequentially to $65.1 billion.

Allowing this portfolio to run-down is a relatively painless way to reduce the asset base and thereby reduce funding needs. Given the increase in the portfolio during a period of higher rates, I was also surprised the yield rose just 1bp to 3.07%, though it is up from 2.73% last year. There was likely some degradation in the yield of existing mortgage-backed securities as they extend duration, given the drop in refinancing due to higher mortgage rates, which offset the higher deployed yield.

With the uncertainties around deposit flows and the cost of wholesale funding, I would rather see the securities portfolio decline. Now, we did see loan balances decline about 1% sequentially to $121.9 billion. FITB has been pulling back from auto lending and other, higher-risk lending activities as a way to reduce its risk-weighted assets, used for capital calculations. Alongside retaining earnings, by de-risking its asset base, it can build its tier one common equity capital (CET1) and leverage ratios.

While on the topic of its loan portfolio, I would note the company added $112 million to its loan loss reserves, during the quarter. As you can see below, it has been building up reserves at a gradual pace over the past year.

Net charge-offs were 0.29%, essentially flat sequentially while nonperforming assets rose slightly to 0.54%. With over 2% of loans reserved against, FITB’s reserving is adequate, barring a sharp rise in charge-offs. Management is forecasting a meaningful rise in charge-offs to past 35bp in coming quarters. This certainly bears watching but is not at an alarming level that would suggest much larger reserve builds are needed.

In fact, reserve builds are expected to moderate to $25-75 million/quarter. However, it is important to remember that these lower builds are coming as the bank actively reduces lending to riskier activities, where higher reserves are needed. This mix shift, rather than improving credit dynamics, is driving this improvement, but it also means that loan yields will be a bit lower than they otherwise would be. Overall, credit metrics are normalizing as one would expect as the cycle ages, but are not a point of concern, barring a recession.

Elsewhere, noninterest income rose 2% to $749 million, aided by mortgage service revenue. As fewer homeowners prepay mortgages, the average length a mortgage stays outstanding lengthens, and so the fees FITB collects servicing mortgages increase. This has largely played out, and noninterest income is likely to fall somewhat as fees from mortgage origination decline, given the drop in homebuying, and deposit service fees remain lower due to the loss of some accounts during H1’s turmoil.

With these factors put together, and assuming deposits stay roughly flat from here, we should see net interest income continue to narrow, likely declining by low-single digits, and pushing quarterly EPS down to $0.75-$0.80. This assumes credit metrics largely stabilize. My primary concern is that the competition for deposits heats back up, forcing funding costs up and NIM to decline more sharply. As FITB has moved deposit rates more aggressive than most, I believe it could weather this turmoil relatively well, but it would still be a headwind.

Importantly for the long-term success of the business, management has focused on building capital, which is critical to maintain the confidence of uninsured deposits. The bank’s CET1 ratio is a bit low at 9.53%, but that is up from below 9% last year, which forced buybacks to go on pause. This pause has continued, and I expect it to persist through the balance of the year, by which point CET1 should be above 10%. At that point, FITB will be operating more from a position of strength, which should open the door to slowly buying back stock next year, assuming the economy does not go into recession. For the time being though, investors should assume the dividend will be the primary source of capital return.

Currently, Fifth Third has a tangible book value of $15.61. Like virtually every other bank, FITB has large unrealized losses on its securities portfolio, driving accumulated other comprehensive income of -$5.2 billion. Tangible book value is $23.19 ex-AOCI, a level shares are trading 1.14x.

As learned earlier this year, investors should not look entirely past AOCI, as if liquidity worsens, some losses could become realized. Moreover, AOCI losses are eventually going to be included in capital ratios. While this process will take several years, it is a reason why banks like FITB are focused on increasing capital rather than buying back stock. Some banks, with worse liquidity profiles, like Comerica (CMA), even trade below book value ex-AOCI.

FITB has exhibited strengths in retaining deposits, and its large Southeastern presence is favorable. Offsetting these strengths, it has a large share of uninsured deposits, and is focused on de-risking its balance sheet and retaining capital, which will weaken return on equity measures. Its pro-forma 5.3% dividend yield is reasonable, but not a reason alone to buy the stock given the lack of buybacks. 8.5-9x earnings is also fairly common among regional banks.

I would view 1x tangible book ex-AOCI as a more attractive entry point, or around $23, which would also give investors a 6% dividend yield. There is not sufficient downside to recommend shorting shares here; however, I see no real catalyst for purchasing shares now, which I expect to remain rangebound in the $23-28 area (1-1.2x book value). In particular, I would consider rotating into Capital One, where I see a clearer path to an accelerated buyback.