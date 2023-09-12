Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
WestRock Company (WRK) Smurfit Kappa and WestRock Merger Announcement Call Transcript

Sep. 12, 2023 2:29 PM ETWestRock Company (WRK)
WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Smurfit Kappa and WestRock Merger Announcement September 12, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tony Smurfit - CEO, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

David Sewell - CEO

Conference Call Participants

George Staphos - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Justin Jordan - Davy

Lars Kjellberg - Credit Suisse

Charlie Muir-Sands - BNP Paribas

Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo

Cole Hathorn - Jefferies

Mark Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners

David O'Brien - Goodbody

Gaurav Jain - Barclays

Tony Smurfit

Thank you very much operator, and good morning or good afternoon depending on your location. And thank you for joining this call at short notice. I'm delighted to be joined on this call by David Sewell from -- CEO of WestRock and he's joining me from Atlanta, and we're sitting here in Dublin.

Before we present, I will refer you to the specific disclaimers included at the outset of this presentation.

Today represents a truly defining moment within the global paper and packaging industry. We are incredibly excited to announce this combination to form Smurfit WestRock, a global leader in sustainable packaging and the go-to packaging partner of choice. As at 30 of June on an LTM basis Smurfit WestRock had combined LTM revenue and EBITDA of $34 and $5.5 billion respectively. While these figures are impressive, they are historic and understate the combination's true potential. It is this potential for our combined future that is so exciting for all stakeholders. Our intention is in time to realize this potential.

The combination of Smurfit WestRock will deliver an unparalleled geographic reach with operations in the most attractive product segments and growing markets. Our products, sustainable by their very nature are the most effective transport and merchandising medium that exists today. The depth and range of Smurfit WestRock sustainable product portfolio is unparalleled. Supported by an

