Shopify Will Weather Cyclical Headwinds With 3 Factors Reinforcing Its Strengthening Moat

Sep. 12, 2023 3:38 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CAAMZN, FMBRF, FMBRY, NSRGF, NSRGY3 Comments
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shopify stock has seen a substantial valuation re-rate this year after divesting from its logistics business.
  • The company's Q2 outperformance and solid guidance for Q3 underscores company-specific strengths despite a shaky consumer spending backdrop.
  • Shopify's operating leverage, TAM expansion, and increasing merchant stickiness are strengthening its position as a leading e-commerce ecosystem.
Shopify sign on their headquarters building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

Shopify's stock (NYSE:SHOP) has benefited from a substantial valuation re-rate this year. It has restored trading at double-digit valuation multiples, in line with the broader software peer group and its historical performance, after Shopify announced plans to divest from the logistics business. While

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
7.89K Followers

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Tony Montana Munich profile picture
Tony Montana Munich
Today, 4:07 PM
Comments (1.02K)
thanks
c
chicagotim1
Today, 4:00 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.83K)
Thank you for the well balanced article. I rate SHOP as a speculative buy, and maintain a small position. Good company, pricey shares. Future growth looks pretty good, though.

Best of luck to all.
Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 3:52 PM
Comments (20.42K)
Speaking of $SHOP TAM, here is yet another of many TAM expansion subsets for $SHOP. Today, tiktok announced this on one of their X [twitter] accounts….

“.@Shopify and TikTok are partnering to bring more commerce opportunities to merchants and help them fully tap into TikTok Shop.

Shopify merchants can get started today! ”
👉🏻 x.com/...

…and here is $SHOP President further elaborating on that news…

“The creator economy is worth over $100B, and yet, only 4% of creators are doing it full-time.

@shopify knows that creators are the next generation of entrepreneurs, and they need to be able to sell where their fans are already consuming content.

That’s why we are deepening our partnership with @TikTokBusiness to power TikTok Shop, which gives creators another way to monetize their passions, convert viewers into life-long customers, and create a path to full-time entrepreneurship.”
👉🏻 x.com/...

Pretty awesome for investors to see $SHOP pioneering the future of such massive niches.
