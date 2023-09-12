Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Brokers Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Sep. 12, 2023 2:51 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.46K Followers

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2023 September 12, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan O’Day - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Andy Dickinson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terrence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Terrence Flynn

Great. Thanks so much for joining us, everybody. I'm really pleased to be here hosting Gilead. Before we get started, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

I'm Terrence Flynn, the U.S. Biopharma Analyst here at Morgan Stanley, and we're very pleased to have Dan O’Day with us. Dan is Chairman and CEO, and Andy Dickinson, who is the company's CFO. But thank you both for taking time out of your day to join us today.

Dan O’Day

It’s a pleasure.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Terrence Flynn

I thought maybe we'd start off high level. Obviously diversification has been a key part of the Gilead story and part of your mandate Dan as you came in as CEO.

And so maybe give us an update and kind of the progress that you've made with the team in terms of diversifying the company away from HIV and also what's left to be done as you look out over the next several years here.

Dan O’Day

First of all Terrence, thanks for having us and for hosting the conference. I'm delighted to be here with Andy and a little tag team on this and thank you all for your interest in joining. I think we've made tremendous progress. If you asked me, if we would have been in this position when I took over four and a half years ago, I would have said I can't imagine we'd be this far along.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.