Why American Electric Power's 4.2% Yield Is Attractive

Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • Utility stocks have underperformed the broader market in 2023, marking their worst performance since the dot-com bubble.
  • American Electric Power is a top-tier utility stock with consistent earnings and dividend growth.
  • AEP offers a current yield of 4.3% and has a solid approach to balancing dividends, strengthening its balance sheet, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.
Dollarförmige Glühbirne

deliormanli/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about 1999.

In 1999, a few notable things happened:

  • Euro Introduced: On January 1, 1999, the euro was introduced as an electronic currency for banking and financial transactions in 11 European Union countries.
  • The

Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:51 PM
@Leo Nelissen Thanks for the excellent write up. I have been adding AEP,DUK,WEC,SO, ED and NEE. Agree and would add as we further our shift to EVs, HVACs, Data centers, etc, demand for electricity should continue to rise even as more independent renewables come on line. This is very much longer term thinking, but we are going to need it all imo.
Best
T
Today, 4:52 PM
@TSampson Electricity demand is going to soar for decades to come. Thank you for your kind words!
h
Today, 4:40 PM
Leo Nelissen,
What is your assessment of the new CEO of AEP after 3/4ths of a year at the helm. Nick Akins was a class act imho and is missed by this shareholder.
Today, 4:42 PM
@heglimp To me, it seems business as usual.
Today, 4:39 PM
Excellent article.
I enjoyed your creative parallel to 1999.
I also agree wholeheartedly that EV/EBITDA is one of my favorite financial metrics. I award second place to Price/Cash Flow.
I would buy AEP, but we are already heavily invested in the Utility sector through my 100 year old mother-in-law's excessive position in WEC, half of which my wife will inherit. Once we inherit the WEC, and get a stepped up basis from a basis that is now close to zero, I can compare WEC to AEP and other utilities to determine which might then be worth keeping.
Today, 4:42 PM
@ndardick Nate, as always, thanks for stopping by! I really need to take a look at WEC
