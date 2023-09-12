Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MAG Silver: Growth Outlook Improves With Juanicipio Ramp-Up, But Risks Remain

Sep. 12, 2023 4:08 PM ETMAG Silver Corp. (MAG), MAG:CA
Aitezaz Khan profile picture
Aitezaz Khan
1.93K Followers

Summary

  • MAG has reported an exceptional Q2 2023, and I expect further improvement in H2 stemming from the expected ramp-up of Juanicipio plant to nameplate capacity.
  • With the increased Mexican risk factor, MAG's "One Metal, One Country" operational strategy is hurting the share price momentum.
  • Expanding MAG's gold footprint (preferably outside of Mexico) is necessary to de-risk its business, and the company's exploration projects in Canada and the US provide much-needed diversification.
  • Nevertheless, political uncertainty and the possible impact of the amended Mexican mining law on Juanicipio's operations will continue to haunt the stock, at least in the near-to-medium term.
  • The stock is a hold at present.

Safe bank deposit box with money banknotes and gold bars in a drawer. 3d illustration

Rawf8

Thesis

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) is a Mexico-based emerging silver (and gold) producer that has recently released the results for Q2 2023. An investment case in MAG is primarily centered around its 44% stake in the Juanicipio project in Mexico (recently

This article was written by

Aitezaz Khan profile picture
Aitezaz Khan
1.93K Followers
Associated with the securities and exchange business for nearly a decade, and educated in finance, auditing, law, HR and marketing; my main focus is on growth investing (though I do sometimes identify value picks in the metals and mining sector). The focus of my coverage is on the precious metals/ base metals/ energy/ commodities/ and automobile industry.In my experience, the SA audience is an inevitable part of the value chain on this forum. Thus, I encourage my readers to share constructive feedback, as it almost always help support a never-ending learning process.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.