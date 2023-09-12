Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 12, 2023 3:10 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 12, 2023 12:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephane Bancel - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Terence Flynn

Great. Well, good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us. I’m Terence Flynn, the U.S. biopharm analyst at Morgan Stanley. We’re very pleased to be hosting Moderna this afternoon. We have Stephane Bancel, who is the Company’s CEO, Stephane, thanks so much for being here.

Before we get started, for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. Stephane, thanks so much again for your time today. Really looking forward to catching up again as it's been a while, as we were just talking about before.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Terence Flynn

Maybe I thought the place to start, just high level, give us an update on kind of strategic focus for the Company here and capital allocation priorities is obviously we’re shifting to this kind of post-pandemic world here. And again, the Company has a big opportunity set across the pipeline beyond COVID, but how are you thinking about strategy and capital allocation priorities as we come out of this pandemic?

Stephane Bancel

Sure. So, thank you so much for having me, and good afternoon, everybody.

So, as you saw since last year R&D Day, and as you know, we have R&D Day again tomorrow in New York, a lot of things have changed outside of infectious disease because for most people in the world, Moderna was a vaccine company with a single product COVID. Last year at the R&D Day, we showed two rare genetic programs -- rare disease genetic programs with good clinical outcomes. Then just before Christmas, we had the cancer product, the individualized neoantigen therapy, showing great data versus KEYTRUDA monotherapy in melanoma, and then RSV positive Phase 3 in January. So, a lot has changed.

