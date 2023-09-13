Junior Pereira

Investors in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have experienced a remarkable revival in their fortunes despite the substantial changes in its dividend policy.

Keen investors should recall that Petrobras confirmed that dividend payouts moving forward are expected to be limited to 45% of its free cash flow or FCF, down from 60% previously. Despite that, PBR didn't crash, as investors have likely anticipated its previous policy wasn't sustainable. I also highlighted in my previous note before its second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release that "investors likely anticipated a more significant revision than the analysts had projected."

Corroborated by PBR's best-in-class valuation grade of "A+" as assigned by Seeking Alpha's Quant, substantial pessimism is likely reflected. Furthermore, the company telegraphed in its earnings commentary it will remain disciplined in its capital spending on renewables and decarbonization projects. Management highlighted that it expects to allocate up to 15% of its investments to energy transition initiatives, lowering investors' fears of a more extravagant allocation.

In addition, while the company's Q2 performance was impacted by weaker Brent (CO1:COM) crude pricing, the underlying market dynamics have improved significantly. Crude oil prices have regained their upward bias, lifting energy stocks. It's a thesis that I have emphasized for the energy sector (XLE) since March 2023 amid the regional banking fallout, as bearish prognosticators promulgated doom and gloom theories about a debilitating hard landing. As such, I'm not surprised by the recovery in energy stocks lifting PBR as well.

Moreover, Petrobras demonstrated its ability and resolve to close the gap in its discounted pricing relative to international benchmarks as it increased its pricing structure recently. It also led to a more optimistic outlook from covering analysts, highlighting Petrobras' intent to remain competitive. I assessed that Petrobras' recent pricing action also came with a "stroke of luck," as Brazil's central bank regulators lowered its policy rate, given the reduction of inflationary pressures. As such, I assessed it allowed Petrobras to lift its domestic price levels without triggering a more hawkish response from the central bank moving forward.

Therefore, I gleaned that dip buyers who added aggressively at PBR's lows in March and May 2023 have been proven right, anticipating peak pessimism. Notably, PBR bottomed out in December 2022 and has not looked back since, bolstering a more constructive thesis.

Therefore, the stars are pretty much "aligned" for Petrobras to deliver a more upbeat performance in the second half, even as investors anticipate upcoming updates on its medium-term capital spending. However, given the significant discount likely reflected in its "A+" valuation grade, I don't expect PBR bears to load up their shorts aggressively here, as the bearish conditions are much less constructive.

PBR price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, PBR buyers bought aggressively in March and May 2023, helping to stem a further decline and reversing its bearish bias.

The recent developments discussed above have also stoked PBR momentum buyers to increase their exposure, lifting buying sentiment in August as PBR re-tested its June highs of $15.

Despite the recent optimism, I assessed PBR could struggle to break out of the $15 zone decisively in the near term. And even if it did, a more robust resistance level likely awaits at the $16 level, which could see dip buyers sitting on significant gains, choosing to take profit.

As such, I assessed that investors looking to add more positions should consider a steeper pullback first, as the risk/reward looks increasingly less enticing at the current levels.

Rating: Maintain Hold. Please note that a Hold rating is equivalent to a Neutral or Market Perform rating.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

