Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares have lost 1/3 of their value since I placed a “Sell” rating on the stock back in March. At the time, I noted that while the company had a number of issues, waning demand for its products was the biggest issue. Let’s catch up on the stock and see if it has made any progress fixing its demand issue.

Company Profile

As a refresher, BYND manufactures and distributes plant-based food items that are designed to have the taste and texture of meat. Its flagship product is the Beyond Burger, which is its answer to the traditional hamburger, but it also offers items such as Beyond Chicken Tenders, Beyond Chicken Nuggets, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Steak, and other items.

The company’s products are sold both at grocery stores, as well as through the foodservice channel at places like quick service restaurants. Its offerings are available in over 80 countries.

Volume and Revenue Declines Continue

Product volumes at BYND continued to show up in Q2, and now have extended into the U.S. Foodservice and International Retail channels as well after holding up pretty well in Q1.

U.S. retail volumes plunged -34.3% to 10.55 million pounds. U.S. Foodservice volumes, meanwhile, plunged -44.2% to 2.211 million pounds, while international retail volumes dropped -17.9% to 4.156 million pounds. One bright spot was International Foodservices, where volumes rose 19.0% to 5.998 million pounds. Overall volumes were down -23.9%.

Revenues declined even more than volumes, down -30.5% to $102.2 million, showing a -8.6% decrease in price per pound to go along with volumes declines. That came in just below analyst expectations. Revenue in the U.S. retail channel fell -38.5% to $48.5 million, while U.S. Foodservice sales dropped -45.1% to $12.8 million. Internationally, Retail revenue sank -15.6% to $20.0 million, while Foodservice edged -0.9% lower to $20.9 million.

The company lost 1,000 distribution points quarter over quarter to 190,000. Both the U.S. and International Foodservice channel lost 1,000 points of distribution a piece. The U.S. retail segment gained 1,000 locations, while international retail remain unchanged.

Gross margins have been a huge problem, and remained slim at 2.2%, which was an improvement for the negative gross margins it posted a year ago.

Discussing its gross margins of its Q2 earnings call, CEO Ethan Brown said:

“The level and mix of our Q2 net revenues coupled with certain transitory items impacted our gross margin, which came in at 2.2%. These outcomes obscure the very strong progress we are making in positioning the business for sustainable operations and growth. We reduced COGS per pound by 14% or $0.73 year-over-year, reduced operating expenses by 33% or $27.5 million year-over-year and slash cash consumption down nearly 50% or $45.5 million year-over-year reflecting a business that is making early strides in implementation journey. Simply put, as we navigate what has proven to be a more prolonged crossover from early adoption to the mainstream than we anticipated, we are operating with increasing levels of efficiency."

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was -$40.8 million versus -$68.8 million a year ago. Operating cash flow was -$46.16 million.

Once again, BYND posted dismal results marked by large volume declines, price decreases per pound, sequential distribution losses, and weak gross margins. The company also continued to burn cash. Outside of reducing some costs, there weren’t many positives to take from the quarter.

Most disappointing, though, was that the heavy volume losses extended into other channels outside of U.S. Retail. When the volume losses were more contained to the U.S. Retail channel, the company only needed to fix this area. However, this has spread to basically all its channels. It's losing distribution in the foodservice channel, both domestically and internationally, which points to the faddishness of the product, where consumers initially tried these offers, but many did not stick with them.

Overall, loss of distribution and price declines for its products are a really bad combination that will be difficult to fix.

Outlook

Looking ahead, BYND forecast full-year revenue of between $360-380 million, a decline of -14% to -9%. It projects gross margins of mid to high single digits.

The company previously said it would be cash flow positive in the second half, but now believes that won’t happen due to greater-than-expected consumer and category headwinds.

It does expect year-over-year revenue growth in the second half, as it faces weak comps and has expanded into other product categories and has more distribution points.

The company said it is testing elasticity in prices, which it thinks can help it more aggressively restore margins.

Discussing current headwinds on its Q2 call, Brown said:

“Though we recognize that there are broader economic headwinds at play, namely, inflation and higher interest rates that are squeezing spending power of the consumer, we are also acutely aware that there's ambiguity and confusion around the health benefits of plant-based meats that this is weighing on the category's growth. As a brand and category, we have significantly more work to do to reach the consumer on the health benefits of Beyond Meat and plant-based meats, respectively. There is a considerable gap between the strong health credentials of our products and a broader counter narrative that is now a foot, and this gap appears to have widened. In the 2-year period 2020 to 2022, a percentage of U.S. consumers who believe plant-based meats are healthy, dropped from 50% to 38% according to the Food Marketing Institute. As was the case during the ascent of plant-based milk, this change in perception is not without encouragement from interest groups who have succeeded in seeding doubt and fear around the ingredients and process used to create our and other plant-based meats. Nor is it without contribution from well-meaning yet misguided comparisons of our products to kill salads versus the animal-based meats they are intended to replace.”

While BYND is fighting the stigma of the health benefits of its products, it is also worth noting that according to some surveys the number of Americans that identify as vegetarian or vegan is also falling. Given all the new vegetarian options and promotion against the meat industry, this is an interesting trend, and one that BYND also has to fight. Reduced consumption is a large problem for BYND, and its production capacity was built for more demand.

Gross margins should start to improve as the company right sizes its manufacturing capacity, but getting them to solid levels could be challenging. The company has introduced a lot of new products in recent years, which creates inefficiencies when the demand isn't there. Instead of pushing growth through new categories, it might be time to reduce SKUs in my opinion.

Balance Sheet and Valuation

BYND has $1.1 billion in debt on its balance sheet, consisting of a 0% convertible note not due until 2027. Meanwhile, it has $210.8 million in cash, down from $310 million at year-end 2022.

BYND was expecting to be free cash flow positive in the 2nd half of 2023, helped by an inventory drawdown, but even that is no longer expected to happen. As a food product, you’d think there would be the possibility of spoilage or an inventory write-down, but the company said in Q1 it manages that well. Outside of inventory drawdowns, I don’t see a big opportunity to generate much cash anytime soon.

Analysts don’t expect the company to turn EBITDA positive until 2027 now.

The 2027 consensus is currently $366 million, but likely is from only a couple analysts and hasn’t been updated recently. Unless there is a big change and shift in demand, I see very little way the company can achieve these outer-year EBITDA estimates, even with margin improvements and cost cutting. Revenue has been stuck at around $400 million the last few years. If BYND was able to generate $600 million in revenue with 40% gross margins in 2027, it would only get the company to a gross profit of $240 million before any expenses.

Conclusion

Whether BYND can turn itself around is very much in the air. There are certainly issues that it can improve upon as it tries to right size its footprint and improve margins, but whether it can get to the point of posting positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow over the long term is very much in doubt. With distribution maxed out in the U.S., the company showing no signs of having pricing power, and declining consumer interest, BYND’s outer-year estimates don’t look achievable.

The biggest risk to a "Sell" rating is the company showing signs of improvement with gross margins or starting to stem its sales declines. Those are little positives that could send the stock higher in the near term. It might not change its long-term outlook, but it could be something investors grab onto to push the stock higher.

Overall, the stock is becoming more of an option and could see some big price swings. As such, I'd certainly take some profits if I went short, but the stock remains a “Sell.”