janiecbros

A Quick Take On Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) has filed proposed terms to raise $250 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended SEC registration statement.

The company is developing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates for psychiatric disorders and neurological diseases.

NMRA has a major collaboration with partner and investor Amgen, is in Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate, and is well capitalized.

For life science investors with a patient hold timeframe, my outlook on the IPO is a Buy at up to $17.00 per share.

Neumora Therapeutics Overview

Watertown, Massachusetts-based Neumora Therapeutics is advancing treatments for serious brain conditions, neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases.

Management is headed by President and CEO Henry O. Gosebruch, who has been with the firm since July 2023 and was previously an EVP and Chief Strategy Officer at AbbVie (ABBV), a major global pharmaceutical company.

The firm's lead candidate, NMRA-140, is a Phase 3 stage drug candidate being developed for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder [MDD] and Bipolar Depression (entering Phase 2).

Phase 1 trial candidate NMRA-511 is being tested for the treatment of agitation in patients with Alzheimer's Disease.

The company has various other drugs in discovery or later preclinical stages for the treatment of schizophrenia, ALS and Parkinson's Disease.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Company Pipeline (SEC)

Neumora has booked fair market value investment of approximately $872 million as of June 30, 2023 from investors, including Amgen, ARCH Venture Partners, Biomatics Capital Partners and SoftBank.

Per a 2023 market research report by Future Market Insights, the worldwide market for the treatment of depression was an estimated $10.1 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to rise to $16.8 billion in 2032.

This represents an expected CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Primary characteristics that are expected to produce this demand growth are an increasing incidence of mental health disorders worldwide, "a 13% increase in mental health conditions and other depressive disorders in the last decade."

Other aspects affecting the demand for treatments include "demographic changes, environmental conditions and increasing mental stress."

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following companies:

Cerevel Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics

Prothena

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Axsome Therapeutics

Neurocrine Biosciences

Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The firm’s pipeline of drug candidates addresses other potentially large markets.

Neumora Therapeutics Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline of potential treatments.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two calendar years:

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of June 30, 2023, the company had $324.2 million in cash, equivalents and short-term marketable securities and $29.8 million in total liabilities.

Neumora’s IPO Details

NMRA intends to sell 14.71 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $250.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The firm intends to be an "emerging growth company," enabling reduced public reporting requirements.

The company will also be a "smaller reporting company." For a comparison of emerging growth company and smaller reporting company reporting characteristics, view a summary here.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $2.0 billion.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 9.68%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Proposed Use Of IPO Proceeds (SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

The company said it is not currently a party to any material legal proceedings.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Stifel and other investment banks.

Commentary About Neumora Therapeutics

NMRA is seeking U.S. public market funding to advance R&D efforts for its pipeline of novel brain-targeted therapeutics.

The firm's lead candidate, NMRA-140, is a Phase 3 stage drug candidate being developed for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder [MDD] and Bipolar Depression (entering Phase 2).

The market opportunity for brain-oriented disorders and disease drug treatments is quite large and expected to grow significantly over the coming years, so the firm is pursuing large markets.

Management has disclosed a major pharma firm collaboration with Amgen, for ongoing R&D collaboration and from in-licensing of technologies from Amgen.

Neumora is required to pay up to $720 million in milestone payments in total, if successful.

The company is also obligated to pay single-digit royalties on potential future net revenues worldwide.

Additionally, the firm will be required to pay $422 million in development and commercial milestone payments to Vanderbilt University and mid-single-digit royalties on future net revenues.

Note management’s warning:

In order to satisfy our obligations to make these payments, if and when they are triggered, we may need to issue equity or convertible debt securities that may cause dilution to our stockholders, or we may use our existing cash or incur debt obligations to satisfy the payment obligations in cash, which may adversely affect our financial position. In addition, these obligations may impede our ability to raise money in future public offerings of debt or equity securities or to obtain a third-party line of credit.

The company’s investor syndicate includes well-known life science venture capital firms and collaboration partner Amgen (AMGN) as an investor.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of $2.0 billion at IPO, which is well above the typical range for biopharma firms at IPO.

While central nervous system drug development has been extremely high risk, the firm’s Phase 3 status for its lead drug candidate, its strong capitalization, highly-regarded investor syndicate, and collaboration and strategic partnership with Amgen make the IPO a compelling investment candidate.

For patient life science investors, my outlook on the IPO is a Buy at up to $17.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 14, 2023.