Investment action

Based on my current outlook and analysis of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), I recommend a buy rating. I expect growth to recover back to the management's long-term growth target, along with margin expansion as well. The long-term secular trend remains attractive, and IDXX is well-positioned to take advantage of it. While the valuation multiple is high on an absolute basis, when compared to the market, it is not as expensive as it seems.

Basic Info

IDXX provides diagnostic, detection, and information systems for veterinary, food, and water testing applications. The company also operates an international network of veterinary reference laboratories. IDXX is a business with very strong fundamentals, as can be seen from its strong revenue growth profile since 1997 (only 1 year of negative growth rate). The same strong profile can be seen in the business EBITDA margin, which has expanded from 22% in FY09 to 34% in the last 12 months.

Review

The IDX 2023 analyst day presentation deck has made me a believer in the company's bright future. Stocks have lagged behind the broader market this year, with IDXX remaining nearly flat while the S&P 500 rose by 20%. Since IDXX has already lapped the covid high volume, and the macro environment is not bullish for pet adoption, I believe the bear narrative is that the number of vet visits will remain low. Given that the number of pets in the United States has increased by 12% since 2019, and that the number of annualized visits to clinics has increased by 3% since 2018, I think it's safe to say that this bear case won't last. My expectation is that since the number of pet owners has grown since 2019, there will be more "mature" pets, which will lead to more visits. Moreover, the industry has shown remarkable resilience over the past few years, and I am confident in the continued strength of this fundamental trend. Despite the current macro environment, IDXX surveys show that spending on pet care is surprisingly robust. Due to factors such as the increasing pet population and the limitations of existing clinic space, management believes that the market is currently underserved, providing a direct benefit to IDXX. However, it is still difficult to pinpoint when exactly the recovery will begin, so the market is likely to proceed with caution for the foreseeable future.

Nonetheless, I believe a long-term perspective is appropriate when evaluating IDXX, as management did by revealing more encouraging news at the Analyst day. Over the next 25 years, management expects the diagnostics market to expand by more than 9% annually, with the United States contributing 7.5–8.5% and the rest of the world more than 10%. Given the rising pet population and the strengthening bonds between people and their animal companions, this seems like a reasonable prediction about the future of diagnostic utilization. This is especially true outside of the United States, where utilization rates are significantly lower.

One more thing that made me more optimistic was seeing how crucial Software was becoming to the expansion and profitability of the business. IDXX has seen annual growth in software recurring revenue in the high teens since 2017, when it had a PIMS install base half that size. Management appears optimistic about the future of this sector, and has increased its long-term growth forecast for veterinary software from 10% to 15%. Importantly, I want to emphasize on the high incremental margins on software recurring revenue, which management mentioned are comparable to those on in-house diagnostics and higher than the 59% gross margin on the CAG segment as a whole.

Valuation

I believe IDXX can resume its growth rate to its long-term growth guidance of 10+%. I modeled 10% just to be conservative. Given that software is going to be a larger mix of the business moving forward, I expect margin to increase over time, at 50 to 100 bps a year (using management's long-term goal as a guide). The question is what multiple IDXX should trade at. The stock has always traded at a high valuation, reaching as high as 50+ forward PE over the past few years, but has now retracted back to 43x forward PE. Also, given that there are few to no like-for-like public peers, assessing the valuation multiple is hard. I believe 43x is the multiple that the stock should trade at when we look at historical performance (7-year average is 43x). Given that the business is going to become stronger and larger from here on, it should at least trade in line with its historical average. Another way I view the multiple is by comparing IDXX to the market during the worst of times (during COVID) to see what the market would value IDXX at if the same thing happened today. The ratio back then was 2.3x (IDXX/S&P forward PE), and if we apply the same 2.3x to the S&P multiple today, the multiple that IDXX should trade at is 43x (18.9 x 2.3).

Risk and final thoughts

A large part of my forward optimism is based on the recovery of pet visits and the growing base of pet owners. The latter might be true as pets get older and face more medical issues, but the latter might not continue to grow, which will limit the long-term growth runway of IDXX. In conclusion, I maintain a buy rating for IDXX. Despite recent stock performance lagging behind the broader market, my analysis suggests a bright future for IDXX. The company's long-term growth prospects remain attractive, with a solid track record of revenue growth and expanding EBITDA margins. The recent analyst day presentation reinforced my optimism, as it highlighted the resilience of the pet care industry and the potential for increased pet owner visits. The expected growth in the diagnostics market, especially outside the United States, aligns with the rising pet population and the strong bonds between pets and their owners. Furthermore, the increasing importance of software to IDXX's profitability, with high incremental margins, adds to the company's growth potential. Regarding valuation, a forward PE multiple of 43x appears justified based on historical performance and market comparisons.