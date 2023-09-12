Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Another Crash Could Occur

Sep. 12, 2023
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 is at an inflection point as inflation remains high and the Fed may adopt a hawkish tone at the next FOMC meeting.
  • Technical indicators suggest the recent stock market correction may not be over, with a potential bottom around the 4,150-4,200 level.
  • Higher oil prices and inflation could lead to more rate hikes, negatively impacting stocks and other risk assets in the near term.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet.
Finance concept

Naypong

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) is at another inflection point. Despite the Fed's best efforts, inflation is still rampant. Let's face it: higher oil prices should cause inflation to rise, and resurging inflation is not in the Fed's game plan. Therefore, the Fed must act and could

