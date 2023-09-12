Why Another Crash Could Occur

Naypong

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) is at another inflection point. Despite the Fed's best efforts, inflation is still rampant. Let's face it: higher oil prices should cause inflation to rise, and resurging inflation is not in the Fed's game plan. Therefore, the Fed must act and could spark a hawkish tone at next week's FOMC meeting. The stock market could react negatively as tighter monetary policy is the last thing risk assets and many market participants want to see.

On top of this bearish Fed-induced dynamic, numerous red flags suggest the correction is not over, and more pain could come. Due to the worsening technical, fundamental, and psychological backdrop, the recent selloff could accelerate, leading to a bottom around the 4,150-4,200 level in the S&P, leading to abundant compelling buying opportunities for the long term.

Technically Speaking - No All Clear Sign Yet

SPX (StockCharts.com)

Despite some constructive price action recently, we're not out of the woods yet. The S&P made a low of around 4,350 in mid-August, within my 4,200-4,400 correction buy-in target. While the rebound has been solid, the consolidation, rotation, and pullback phase may continue in the coming weeks. Moreover, the SPX could retest 4,350 or, in a worse case outcome, drop down to the 10% correction bottom 4,150-4,200 level zone.

The critical support range remains at the 4,350-4,400 level, and ultimate near-term support is the 4,150-4,200 range. Also, there is a worst-case scenario where the S&P could drop to the 4K level, but discussing this potential outcome is premature. On the upside, there is some resistance around the 4,500 level, but the critical resistance level remains in the 4,550-4,600 range.

The CPI Data Could Sink Stocks

CPI Data (TradingEconomics.com)

The CPI dropped from an ultra-high level of 8.3% to just 3% last year. While this dynamic illustrates significant progress on inflation, the CPI came short of the Fed's 2% target rate. Moreover, it's not a smooth elevator ride down, as inflation bounced back to 3.2% in July, and August's CPI reading is expected to jump to 3.6%. Therefore, we're seeing higher oil prices and other factors pushing inflation here, suggesting we may see higher inflation for longer than the market expects.

Additionally, oil looks bullish and may continue to move higher, toward $100, into the year's end. Thus, the Fed may need to adopt a more hawkish monetary approach, leading to one or two more 25 Bps rate hikes, which would be a negative dynamic for stocks and other risk assets in the near term.

The Fed - More Rate Increases Are Possible

Fed Probabilities (CMEGroup.com)

While there is a 52% probability that the benchmark will remain as it is by year-end, this dynamic may change with higher inflation data. There is a 48% chance that the Fed will raise the benchmark rate by another 25-50 Bps before 2023 ends. Also, there is a high probability that the Fed will adopt a more hawkish tone at the next FOMC meeting, especially if the CPI inflation reading exceeds the anticipated 3.6%. If chances of higher rates continue increasing, the stock market correction could accelerate, leading to a 10% decline, with an SPX buy-in target around 4,150-4,200.

Stocks - Not Cheap Anymore

SPX P/E (multpl.com)

The S&P 500's P/E ratio is around 26 now. This ratio is relatively high, as it's been eclipsed only several times throughout history (the overextended peak is skewed due to the financial crisis of 2008). Therefore, despite an elevated interest rate environment and other fundamental concerns, stocks are expensive here by historical standards. The mean P/E ratio is only 16, 38% lower than here. I'm not suggesting that the market will fall by 38% in the coming months, but we may see more multiple adjustments as higher rates continue offering alternative investments to stocks. A P/E multiple decline to the 24-22 level resembles the S&P 500 dropping into the 4,000-4,200 zone.

Other Economic Risk Factors

Consumer weakness, manufacturing softness, labor market concerns, geopolitical tensions and uncertainties, corporate margin compression, increasing loan write-offs and delinquencies, bank risks, and numerous other deteriorating factors may lead the economy to a crash rather than the soft landing the Fed hopes for.

My Top Five Stocks To Buy In A Selloff

Many stocks have moved substantially higher due to the improving sentiment surrounding AI. Nevertheless, specific high-quality companies' stocks have corrected, providing compelling entry points in recent weeks. However, despite some solid rebounds in high-quality companies, the market could continue to rotate, consolidate, and pull back in the coming weeks.

1. Palantir (PLTR)

PLTR (StockCharts.com)

This top AI stock appreciated considerably before correcting by about 30%. While the downside in Palantir should be minimal, we could buy this fantastic company at about $12 if the S&P drops by several hundred points.

2. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

AMD (StockCharts.com)

AMD is another top-notch AI company with substantial revenue growth and earnings potential. AMD has corrected considerably from its recent high, but if the selloff persists, we may pick up AMD even cheaper, around $85-$95.

3. Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

SMCI (StockCharts.com)

SMCI is another superb AI company with massive revenue growth and earning potential in the long term. While the stock consolidates here, it could drop into the $180-$200 support zone if the selloff in the broader market persists.

4. Nvidia (NVDA)

NVDA (StockCharts.com)

Nvidia is the AI stock I want to own most. Nvidia may be the greatest beneficiary of the AI boom due to its market-leading GPUs, which are ready to do most of the heavy lifting surrounding AI. However, the stock is expensive here, and I would like to open a position in the $320-$380 range.

5. Tesla (TSLA)

TSLA (StockCharts)

Tesla has skyrocketed after bottoming out around $100 earlier this year. Moreover, we recently had an excellent opportunity to add shares around the $200-$220 buy-in range. Tesla's stock appears ready for takeoff, but a broad market selloff could push shares down again. If we get the opportunity, the $220-$250 range is the next buy-in zone.