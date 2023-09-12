Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palo Alto Networks Is A Blue-Chip Stock

Sep. 12, 2023 5:16 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)
Macro Realist
Summary

  • PANW has achieved rarified status as a broad-based cybersecurity platform with top tier profitability and durable recurring revenue.
  • The company is well positioned to capitalize on emergent trends – AI, endpoint, cloud as traditional hardware sales reach saturation.
  • Cybersecurity is relatively recession resistant and PANW has targeted high priority, non-discretionary end markets which companies must continue to invest in to maintain resilient defense architecture.
  • As the market realizes the premium status of PANW, the stock will command valuations similar to other large-cap bellwethers.

Palo Alto Networks

hapabapa

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is a stock I’ve kept my eye on for a while and after last quarter’s stellar performance, I believe now is the time to bet on the stock and management to execute in

This article was written by

Macro Realist
My primary focus is macro & political focused commentary. I also will discuss investment ideas with a medium to long term focus (12-18 month horizons) with corresponding technical analysis. Occasional stock analysis focused on commodities and consumer sectors.*Fade CNBC**Don't Fight the Fed

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

