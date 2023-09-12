hapabapa

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is a stock I’ve kept my eye on for a while and after last quarter’s stellar performance, I believe now is the time to bet on the stock and management to execute in a sub-optimal economic environment which is why I am recommending a Strong Buy rating. As readers of my articles are aware, I’m pretty bearish on the economy overall over the next 12-18 months (my view has not changed over the past months) and I think it is important to be defensively positioned over the next few months as the market begins to fully price in a demand recession. I believe PANW is a good defensive play in a challenging market.

PANW has performed well over the past year and Q4 earnings were well received by the market with the stock trading back up to near all-time highs. While the broader market (and the NASDAQ) have been carried by large-cap tech YTD, PANW has kept pace and I believe the market over time will continue to value the stock as a true blue-chip technology platform with best-in-class profitability, strong recurring revenue and revenue growth.

Macro

I’d like to start by revisiting my big-picture macro thesis as I believe in the coming months the deterioration of the macro cycle will likely become dominant story in financial markets and will lead to dramatic reductions in profitability (and subsequently spending) by the majority of US businesses. Also, no matter what stock you are looking at, the global liquidity cycle (which is heavily influenced by FED policy) is a key input in performance both in the short-term and long-term. (While I believe PANW is a strong buy REGARDLESS of the economic cycle, it wouldn’t be a Macro Realist article without the macro.)

FRED

The US service sector has shown signs of weakness lately (leading indicators are more noisy than coincident). Interestingly, looking back at past recessions in the US the service sector has not seen dramatic declines in activity leading some to believe that the US service sector is “recession-proof” (or at least highly recessionary resistant). I’m skeptical of these claims and while the sector might overall be less cyclical than manufacturing it is not immune (in ‘08 similar claims were made about the housing market being recession proof). However, I do believe the US being more services weighted than manufacturing is a net benefit to economic resiliency and a product of the US economy becoming more developed over time which should soften the blow of any demand drop-off in the next 12 months.

FRED

PCE has dramatically outpaced private investment in 2023 and is a sign that the economic expansion is in late stages in my opinion. Looking at the light green private domestic investment line on the above chart you can see that typically drops this severe in investment only happen in recessions or on the brink of a recession. The economy is being supported currently by an extremely strong and resilient consumer who continues to be supported by low interest expenses as a percentage of disposable income, strong housing prices (even with the recent drop-off) and a strong labor market. I believe interest expense is particularly insidious and is at least partially responsible for the delayed drop-off in demand as consumers have locked in low-interest rates on cars and homes so despite the increase in market rates have not felt the impact on their personal P&L. Businesses however are less optimistic about the state of the economy and have been tepid in their investment as they wait for signs that demand will continue to be strong past this year.

FRED FRED FRED

Similarly, capex intentions have fallen dramatically and while not at low levels seen in the past two recessions, businesses are still expected to spend less in the coming months. This weakened investment environment has resulted in more deferred payments from PANW customers however, impressively demand in still strong on a YoY and run-rate basis across products highlighting the resiliency of PANW’s platform.

Fed Surveys

The below chart from JPM shows their estimate for excess savings from the COVID expansion / stimulus checks. An estimated $2.1T of excess savings were present in the economy at the peak in 2021 but have now been reduced to $0.3T and at the current rate of degradation shouldn’t last through the next quarter. Consumer credit card debt sits at record levels further indicating the stretched consumer balance sheet. If the personal savings rate were to return to pre-pandemic levels there would be a significant drop in demand which would likely be enough to tip the US economy into a slowdown.

JPM Guide to the Markets Fed NY

Also, I’m not sure the inflationary impulse will die down as fast as people are hoping given the US government is expected to run a $1.4T deficit this year. While this deficit spending will help to support the economy in the near term it will contribute to lingering inflation as this is still a massive deficit on a historical basis (both in nominal terms and as a percentage of GDP). While the trade deficit has shrank some from its historic lows in 2022, it is still running at a roughly annualized $800B rate which added to the fiscal deficit equates to a $2.2T twin deficit which would be around 8% of the US GDP in 2023 according to Trading Economics estimates. Both fiscal and current account deficits are associated with higher levels of consumer inflation and I personally am skeptical of the ability of the federal reserve to quell inflation to the 2% target with the current twin deficit run rate without severally reducing demand – what lever is left to pull?

Bloomberg, Bank of International Settlements JPM Guide to the Markets, CBO

While it’s hard to know for certain if there will be a recession, I do believe the risks are much more heavily weighted to the downside while the equity market continues to price in record earnings in 2024. I’m also skeptical that the economy will be able to sustain its strong footing in a higher rate environment with reduced credit creation. Time will tell but obviously trying to predict the exact timing of a recession is not a good investment strategy. I do believe that as a retail investor you have a significant advantage over institutional investors in your ability to be patient – while many professional investors are essentially mandated to be invested in the market portfolio, there is no penalty for retail investors to position defensively (particularly in an environment with a 5% 2Y treasury yield…).

Yardeni

Zooming in on PANW

PANW management has expertly navigated the rapidly evolving cybersecurity market and has positioned the Company for continued success despite the slowing of traditional network security / firewall demand as the firewall refresh cycle wanes. While the majority of PANW’s Next-Gen Security (“NGS”) offerings are relatively new (<5 years since launch) they already compose a substantial portion of total revenue and ARR.

These Next-Gen Products: SASE (endpoint), Prisma Cloud, Cortex (AI) combined with PANW’s traditional network security offering (Strata) allow the Company to offer a comprehensive security solution with a simplified architecture, reduced costs, and increased efficiency as benefits. Cortex and SASE have already surpassed $1B in bookings and Prisma Cloud has surpassed $500M in ARR relative to LTM revenues of $6.8B. The growing significance of Next-Gen products is also reflected in recent large deals: of the 10 largest in the last quarter 8 included Next-Gen products and 5 were essentially exclusively Next-Gen deals. The efficacy of PANW’s platform has resulted in substantial above-market revenue growth with 7 straight quarters of 20%+ top-line growth.

Morgan Stanley

Cloud has been a slight laggard for PANW with Prisma Cloud slowing from 70% growth in FY21 to around 30% CAGR from FY21-23, with >$500MM ARR exiting FY23. While PANW's cloud security ARR is >2X its next largest competitor, this growth is below market. Management noted recent product improvements, including improved user interface and better integration, should help to regain market share.

Cortex security automation growth has been strong, reaching over 5,000 customers and average deal size growing 50% YoY. With leading market share and data access across multiple product categories (network, endpoint, cloud), PANW is well positioned to be a leader in AI-powered security (see below chart).

PANW IR

Competitive Landscape

Given the number of competitors in the cybersecurity space and the variety of niches which are occupied, I wanted to provide a deeper competitive analysis followed by some overarching thoughts. If you are highly familiar with the space this section may not be as useful and you can skip ahead to my valuation analysis. A non-exhaustive list of competitors includes:

1. Cisco Systems (Hardware & Software):

Strengths:

• Comprehensive product lineup across networking and security domains.

• Strong brand reputation and global reach.

• Large customer base and industry influence.

Weaknesses:

• Complexity of some of its product integrations.

• Challenges in transitioning from hardware to more software and service-centric models in certain areas.

• Products:

2. Fortinet (Hardware & Software):

Strengths:

• Competitive pricing strategy.

• Broad product portfolio with FortiGate as the central component.

• Good performance metrics for their appliances.

Weaknesses:

• User interface and experience sometimes criticized.

• Some complaints about customer support.

3. Check Point Software Technologies (Hardware & Software):

Strengths:

• Consistent focus on security since its inception.

• Comprehensive security solutions, from endpoint to network.

• Mature and stable security products.

Weaknesses:

• Sometimes perceived as more expensive.

• Might lag in introducing innovative features as compared to some nimble competitors.

4. Juniper Networks (Hardware):

Strengths:

• Strong expertise in both networking and security.

• Reliable hardware platforms.

• Integration of AI with its Mist Systems acquisition.

Weaknesses:

• Smaller security portfolio compared to some competitors.

• Marketing and brand recognition in security is less compared to pure-play security vendors.

5. Sophos (Software):

Strengths:

• Strong endpoint protection and ransomware defense capabilities.

• Integrated security approach (synchronized security).

• Active community and good user engagement.

Weaknesses:

• Limited enterprise-focused features in some products.

• Historical focus on SMB might limit perception in large enterprise segments.

6. Symantec (Broadcom) – (Software):

Strengths:

• Legacy of extensive security research and threat intelligence.

• Wide array of products, especially in endpoint protection.

• Strong brand recognition.

Weaknesses:

• Challenges with product integration due to numerous acquisitions over the years.

• Customer sentiment affected by past corporate changes and restructuring.

7. McAfee (Software):

Strengths:

• Established reputation in the endpoint security space.

• Comprehensive security portfolio.

• Considerable threat research capabilities.

Weaknesses:

• Past changes in ownership led to some market confusion.

• Integration issues between various product lines.

8. CrowdStrike (Software)

9. ServiceNow (Software)

S&P Capital IQ

The market has obviously priced software / cloud focused peers at a premium relative to hardware focused peers. PANW has gotten some credit for its transition to a Next-Gen security products however I believe the market is still underrating this move given that Next-Gen revenue is approaching 50% of total revenue. Over time as PANW establishes it’s NGS platform I believe it’s valuation will converge towards the software peer set which has historically traded ~4x above PANW on an LTM revenue basis.

Valuation

Zooming in on valuation, it is apparent that despite PANW’s superior cash flow profile, NGS platform and market leading position that the company still trades at a relative discount both to software peers and to large-cap tech peers. Particularly when looking at PEG and EV/FCF you can see that the market discounts PANW’s growth and cash flow profitability relative to large-cap peers, likely due to the company’s recent shift in strategy towards NGS not being fully appreciated by the market.

S&P Capital IQ

While there is an element of “prove-it” mentality in the market when it comes to PANW’s enhanced profitability and shift away from hardware sales, I believe this trend is durable and management has positioned the business for sustained success even in a less than favorable economic environment given the strength of the platform. While other software peers have displayed less profitability, the market has assigned a higher revenue multiple which indicates to me the lack of appreciation for management’s tactical shift. Q4 was the nail in the coffin for my Buy recommendation as profitability substantially improved and the revenue mix was indicative of the success of the NGS products.

Proprietary Analysis, S&P Capital IQ Earnings Estimates

Looking at the research model, analysts are roughly in-line with management’s guidance for FY24 with operating margins ~25% and revenue growth of ~18%. Margins are expected to improve substantially over historical levels as the company’s focus on NGS revenues leads to higher product margins and improved profitability. Another positive note for the company is the improvement in G&A spend (down to 5.6% of revenue from 7.1%) as well as the reduction in share-based comp (down 2.2% as a percentage of revenue YoY).

S&P Capital IQ

Cyber peers trade at slightly higher NTM revenue multiples overall despite lower FCF margins and revenue growth (overall pretty marginal differences, however an extra turn on the revenue multiple is ~10% delta in market cap). I think the better comp set moving forward will be large-cap tech given the favorable growth profile of the cyber industry and the recession-resilient business models.

Risks

While I believe that that PANW is a strong defensive play with a favorable risk profile, the investment is not risk-free. If my recession thesis does not play out and the soft landing the market is pricing in materializes with rates going back down congruently with economic growth strengthening, this should be positive for business capex and investment which should help PANW drive higher sales. However, if the recession is deeper than I'm imagining and is more in-line with an '08 style recession than the tech bubble or early 90s recessions and results in a broad-based demand drop over 4+ quarters then I could see PANW's profitability declining as sales become more difficult to generate (although I still believe PANW would be a relative outperformer in this market). Finally, the cyber space is highly competitive and rapidly evolving and despite PANW's platform and high recurring revenue rate they could succumb to increased competition particularly on the Cortex and Prisma Cloud product lines as cloud and AI will be highly competitive spaces in the coming years.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PANW is an industry-leading cybersecurity business with a comprehensive end-to-end product offering and complementary product lineup creating a durable platform with high profitability and recurring revenue base. The market has yet to get the Company full credit for its shift away from the traditional hardware business and overtime I believe the stock will trade in line with blue-chip large-cap tech stocks.