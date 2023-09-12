Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Bank of America 2023 Global Real Estate Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 12, 2023 4:31 PM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), SPG.PR.J
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.47K Followers

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bank of America 2023 Global Real Estate Conference Call September 12, 2023 11:05 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian McDade - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Unidentified Analyst

Everybody, this is Bank of America's fireside chat with Simon Property Group. With us today, we have Brian McDade, Simon's Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.

So with that, we will kick it off with some opening remarks from Brian, and then we'll head into Q&A. And at any point, please feel free to jump in with any questions.

So, with that, I'll turn it to Brian.

Brian McDade

Well, thank you, Lizzie and Jeff. Thank you for the opportunity to meet with everybody today. I'm really pleased to represent the Simon Property Group here and would love to open the floor up to questions to investors and/or Jeff or Lizzie for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Great. No particular opening remarks. Why don't you maybe talk about the year-to-date, I guess, or maybe over the past year since we attended last year, some of the accomplishments, some of the things you've achieved as a company?

Brian McDade

Sure. Look, the company continues to prosper and grow. We are really at the forefront and intersection of retail real estate globally. The company is at the forefront. We operate across three different platforms: our mall, our outlet, and our Mills platform here domestically. Certainly, we continue to see opportunity to drive occupancy throughout our portfolio. We have a great opportunity to reinvest and reimagine our real estate and have been doing so for the better part of the past decade. And so, really excited about the physical environment. It has been proven here to stay.

I think one of the lessons certainly over the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.