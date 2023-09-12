tdub303/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc. (ZBAO) has filed to raise $9.2 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides digital insurance brokerage services in China.

ZBAO has produced strong but decelerating revenue growth in recent periods.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Zhibao Technology Overview

Shanghai, China-based Zhibao Technology was founded to develop embedded insurance technologies for use in various online verticals to facilitate consumer purchase of insurance coverage for their needs.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Botao Ma, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously Chairman and General Manager at Wills Insurance Brokers Co. Ltd., an insurance brokerage in Shanghai.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Insurance brokerage services

Managing general underwriting services.

The company's products are used in a variety of industry verticals, including:

Travel

Sports

Logistics

Utilities

E-commerce.

As of December 31, 2022, Zhibao has booked fair market value investment of $16.6 million in equity from investors, including Mavy Holdings, Shenbao, Beijing Koala Kunlu Internet Industry, Shanghai Xinhui Investment Consulting Co. and Ningbo Pangu Chuangfu Hefu Equity Investment Partnership.

Zhibao Customer Acquisition

The firm targets likely company prospects in its primary focus verticals through its direct sales and marketing efforts.

Insurance brokerage fees accounted for 84% of the firm's revenue in the most recent six-month reporting period, while its underwriting assistance accounted for 16%.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 13.8% FYE June 30, 2022 11.8% FYE June 30, 2021 51.2% Click to enlarge

The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, fell to 2.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 2.7 FYE June 30, 2022 5.1 Click to enlarge

Zhibao Technology’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by McKinsey & Company, the Chinese market for embedded insurance is "likely to be an increasingly prevalent component of Asian insurers' distribution mix as it grows to reach $270 billion in size by 2030."

This is due to a favorable mix of factors, including that 95% of Asian consumers are digitally connected, Asian governments are becoming more inclined to digitize the insurance industry from a regulatory standpoint, and Asian populations are facing a significant insurance coverage gap that embedded products can fill.

The report asserts that closing this coverage gap "could generate additional gross written premiums (GWP) in excess of $292 billion per year."

The chart below shows some of the dynamics of the embedded insurance industry:

Embedded Insurance Industry Characteristics (McKinsey & Company)

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Cover Genius

Igloo

Zhongce Insurance Broker Co. Ltd.

Guangrun Insurance Broker Co. Ltd.

Others.

Zhibao Technology Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top line revenue

Increasing gross profit

Reduced gross margin

Stable operating profit.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 $ 13,309,700 58.4% FYE June 30, 2022 $ 16,157,779 148.0% FYE June 30, 2021 $ 6,516,388 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 $ 4,795,392 20.2% FYE June 30, 2022 $ 7,042,838 103.5% FYE June 30, 2021 $ 3,460,498 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 36.03% -11.5% FYE June 30, 2022 43.59% -17.9% FYE June 30, 2021 53.10% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 $ 941,489 7.1% FYE June 30, 2022 $ 1,887,332 11.7% FYE June 30, 2021 $ (5,108,125) -78.4% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 $ 1,292,088 9.7% FYE June 30, 2022 $ 2,128,905 13.2% FYE June 30, 2021 $ (5,291,005) -81.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2022 $ 29,823,109 FYE June 30, 2022 $ (147,689) FYE June 30, 2021 $ (2,527,956) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of December 31, 2022, Zhibao had $2.1 million in cash and $45.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $26.8 million.

Zhibao Technology’s IPO Details

Zhibao intends to raise $9.2 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final amount may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed Use Of IPO Proceeds (SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is involved in two legal actions. One, a subsidiary is suing another company for approximately RMB 1.7 million ($243,000) for brokerage commission fees due. Two, a subsidiary is being sued by a company for copyright infringement and unfair competition in the amount of RMB 990,000 ($141,000). Both lawsuits are currently pending.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Commentary About Zhibao Technology’s IPO

ZBAO is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general growth and business development initiatives.

The firm’s financials have produced increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit, lowered gross margin and stable operating profit.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $26.8 million.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has increased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple fell to 2.7x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay zero dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment into the firm's working capital and growth needs.

The market opportunity for embedded insurance products in China is large and expected to grow as so many Chinese consumers are digitally savvy and seek to purchase insurance products through an easy and seamless process.

The company is both a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company and "may elect to comply with certain reduced public company reporting requirements."

If so, this may result in materially less public company disclosure and reporting information for investors than would otherwise be available.

The firm is also a Cayman Islands-domiciled company with subsidiaries in China. As such, investors would only hold an equity interest in the Cayman Islands entity, subject to potentially arbitrary rule changes by the PRC government.

Such companies have historically performed very poorly post-IPO.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.