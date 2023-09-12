Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 12, 2023 4:55 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.47K Followers

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference September 12, 2023 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jay Chaudhry - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler

Rob Owens

All right. Well, good afternoon, everyone. Rob Owens with Piper Sandler covering the Security and Infrastructure Software segment. Really pleased to introduce our next company, Zscaler. And with that, Jay, please join me.

Jay Chaudhry

Thank you, Rob.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Rob Owens

Thank you very much. Thanks for coming. So Jay, last week, you reported a very strong fourth quarter, and I'd love for you to high level to talk about the broader macro and what you're currently seeing from customers regarding general purchasing behavior and security prioritization?

Jay Chaudhry

Yes. The macro environment is still tight, but it does feel like it's getting slightly better in terms of scale of scrutiny. As you know, a few quarters ago, the scrutiny on deals, especially larger deals, got tighter and tighter. But we have adapted and our area is very good. Cyber is number one priority. Cyber budgets have not been impacted a whole lot. In many cases, they're similar. In some cases, they've gone up. But if you can combine cyber along with cost savings, it becomes very attractive.

Zscaler is one of the few cyber companies that actually eliminates a lot of point products and that results in a pretty good amount of savings. So we combine the two and then by really having engagement at the C level, which we have done for years, it's helping us. So you saw strong results. We still have to work harder to close deal than we did four or six -- four, five quarters ago. But I would say it's slightly better. I'm not here to say it's turnaround, but it feels better.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.