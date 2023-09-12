Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dumb Money: The 2021 GameStop Short Squeeze And Its Dark Aftermath Becomes A Movie

Sep. 12, 2023 6:13 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)AMC, DOGE-USD, HOOD
Logan Kane
Summary

  • The events of the massive 2021 short squeeze in GameStop have been made into a Hollywood movie.
  • The film follows Keith Gill, a cat-loving Boston dad who manages to take Wall Street for nearly $50 million.
  • GameStop's short squeeze is a story of David beating Goliath, but also one of the dark side of crowd psychology and the danger of the mob mentality.
  • I take a fresh look at the mania 2.5 years later with lessons for investors today.
Rawrr Cat

Leon Varas /iStock via Getty Images

"Babe, how much did we make today?"

"$5 million..."

"And yesterday?"

"4 million..."

-Dumb Money (2023).

The massive 2021 short squeeze in GameStop (NYSE:GME) has officially been made into a movie. The film opens this week in New York

This article was written by

Logan Kane
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

