Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 12, 2023 5:34 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.47K Followers

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference September 12, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug McMillon - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Kate McShane

Hi, everyone. We're going to get started, Can everyone hear me? Hello, we're going to start the afternoon session now. We're very happy to have Doug McMillon here with us, Chief Executive of Walmart. You need really no further introduction than that, so I will turn it over to you for -

Doug McMillon

My name is Doug, I'm working with Walmart. I'm excited to be here and have a conversation. Kate, it was kind of to give me just a minute to kick it off. So if you were with us in Florida at our Investor Conference there earlier in the year and we talked about the opportunities that we've got from the investments we've got looking ahead, and the fact that we believe we can continue to grow sales, grow operating income faster than sales, improve return on investment as we go.

I'll just quickly repeat, as it relates to driving that topline we feel well-positioned with brick-and-mortar, with stores and clubs, with curbside pickup, and with various forms of delivery. We expect to be able to continue to drive growth because we can serve people how they want to be served.

Operating income gets mixed up over time through the combination of productivity improvements, largely fueled by investments in automation and by changing the shape of the business model. As we've been able to scale digitally and drive e-commerce, grow a marketplace business, grow an ad business, grow data monetization, fulfillment services, not only in the U.S., but in other markets, the shape of the income statement itself changes.

Question-and-Answer Session

And then thirdly, because operating

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.